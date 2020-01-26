Bromley mom and former breast cancer nurse talk about ‘stressed’ NHS

Macmillan Cancer Support has revealed that the number of people living with cancer in the UK has increased to almost three million.

Terrifyingly, this also includes a Londoner diagnosed with the disease every 15 minutes, so how does our National Health Service respond to this request?

Well, a brave woman shared her experiences of treating the capital’s already overworked cancer workforce.

Mandy Mahoney of Bromley lives with treatable but not curable cancer. She shared her first-hand experiences of being treated by an NHS under pressure.

Mandy, 48, is also a former nurse and explains the barriers the NHS faces every day and why charities like Macmillan are so important.

She said: “As a former nurse and currently suffering from metastatic breast cancer, I am only too aware of the time constraints, budget constraints and targets that impact our cancer care staff.

“The cornerstones of my old profession – empathy, sympathy, a cup of tea and a friendly ear – that human side – have been lost.

“At the Trust where I’m being treated, there is only one part-time nurse for secondary breast cancer, so I was successful, but I don’t have time to support or comfort myself. That’s why I turn to people like Macmillan. “

Mom of two Mandy also expresses guilt for using the NHS services, a feeling that no cancer patient should experience.

Mandy Mahoney shares his experiences with the NHS

She explains: “The NHS I see lacks resources, personnel and stress. You almost feel guilty for needing their help and comfort.

“But they work under extremely difficult circumstances. A consultant called me long after the clinic was over and their shift should be over – clearly going beyond that.

“As a patient and ex-nurse, I know firsthand that you have to invest in your staff, your staff. Staff are suffering and the impact on patients can be even more difficult. ”

Macmillan’s new analysis predicts that the number of people living with cancer in the UK will reach almost 3.5 million by 2025.

Macmillan Says New Data Highlights Need For Government To Tackle “Perfect Storm” Of Growing Number Of People Living With Cancer, Against Staff Shortage And Unprecedented Pressure On NHS And Professionals social protection.

Lynda Thomas, CEO of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “More and more people are hearing the life-changing news that they have cancer, at a time when the NHS is in desperate need of more doctors and nurses. storm which must be taken seriously.

“I constantly hear heartbreaking stories from patients who are so grateful to their healthcare professionals, but who often do not want to add to their workload with their needs or concerns.

“We need decision-makers across the UK to prioritize funding and put in place the right plans, to ensure we have a cancer workforce suited to the current and future goal.”

Macmillan’s recent research also shows that more than two-thirds (68%) of newly diagnosed cancer patients are already not getting all the help they need for their cancer problems. This includes feelings of pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

Patients who felt that their healthcare professionals had an unmanageable workload (one in five) were also almost a third more likely to say they were not getting this support.

To learn more about Macmillan, visit the charity’s website here.

