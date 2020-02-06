“Bromley needs a London Underground station to stay in London” – Angie Quinn

Bromley is one of the largest boroughs in London and a very pleasant place to live.

There is greenery, busy high streets, good places to eat, top quality schools, convenient transportation links – my list could go on and on.

But there is one thing that seems to be missing from this popular pocket in south London that makes the region feel dissolved from our capital.

Yes, you guessed it – a metro station.

Bromley needs a tube station to keep up with modern city times

When you think of our glorious capital, you tend to think of the London Underground. After all, it’s an iconic feature of life in London.

The big debate over whether Bromley is in London or in Kent could be argued until the cows come home, but to stick to the facts, it’s officially a borough of London.

However, since we are missing a metro station, or five, it gives more the impression of belonging to the Garden of England (aka Kent) and less like a city center.

For years there have been threats to extend the Bakerloo line to Bromley, but this has not yet happened.

The Bakerloo service currently operates between Elephant and Castle and Harrow and Wealdstone, via many stations in central London, with convenient connections to other underground lines.

Access to the metro would be a cheaper and faster option for Bromleys to and from work, and would also alleviate the problem of overcrowding in other rush hour train services.

Let’s also take a moment to put things in perspective. Amersham tube station, located in the Chiltern district of Buckinghamshire, is on the metro line and in zone 9. It is not near London at all but even they have access to the London Underground.

But Bromley, who is in zone 5 and zone 4, still has no sign of the arrival of the Tube? Madness.

The extension of the London Underground to Bromley would make the area more connected and integrated into central London.

It needs a tube station anywhere in the borough to keep up with modern features and ooze the whole urban vibe of a London neighborhood.

.