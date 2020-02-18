[bromley-robbery:-range-rover-stolen-at-gun-place-by-police-impersonator]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Noticefor details of your facts defense legal rights Invalid Email

A lookup is underway for two suspects who threatened a man with a firearm in advance of stealing his luxury vehicle.

The 60-12 months-outdated sufferer arrived to a cease in his black Variety Rover when he mistakenly believed an unmarked police auto on blue lights had indicated for him to pull in excess of.

He experienced been driving along Higher Beulah Hill, SE19 at around eight.40pm on Monday, February 17, when the incident took location.

The victim acquired out of the auto after a single of the suspects launched himself as a police officer and offered a bogus warrant card.

The suspect then requested that the victim converse with his ‘colleague’ in their vehicle. When the victim approached the auto, the gentleman in the driver’s seat pointed a firearm at him.

At this position, the 1st suspect drove off in the victim’s Variety Rover, and the suspects’ automobile also left the scene. Each autos headed in the direction of Higher Beulah Hill.

At this phase, it is getting handled as an isolated incident.

Detective Constable Joanne Austin from the Met’s South Place Command Device investigates.

She stated: “This was a terrifying knowledge for the victim, who pulled more than in great faith believing he was helping law enforcement.

“The suspect’s motor vehicle is explained as dark coloured, and is possibly a Vauxhall Astra.

“A blue flashing light was utilised to give the ‘police car’ an air of authenticity and the males confidently pretended to be police officers. This was a pre-prepared and sinisterly properly-executed offence and we will need to track down these offenders as quickly as attainable.

“We have the description of a person of the suspects, who is assumed to be white, aged involving 25 and 30 and close to 5ft10ins to 5ft11ins tall. He is of slim make, clean shaven and was carrying a black hooded prime, with the hood worn off his head. He also spoke with a community, south east London accent.”

Officers who make stops although not in uniform will make their id obvious.

Anybody approached by a basic clothed law enforcement officer ought to feel at ease speaking to them, and customers of the general public can generally question to check officers’ ID intently. They need to have this on them at all moments.

Any person with info is questioned to call police on 101, quoting CAD7781/17Feb20 or keep anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111/crimestoppers-united kingdom.org