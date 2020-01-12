Broncos will hire Pat Shurmur after firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – The Denver Broncos released offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after one season and are expected to replace him with former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.

“After a lot of reflection and discussion after the season, I realized that a move to the offensive coordinator is ultimately the best thing for our team,” said Vic Fangio, Broncos head coach, in a statement on Sunday. “We have to do everything we can to improve – in all areas – and work towards the next year.

“Rich is a brilliant coach with a great future. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his services to the Broncos.”

A few hours after Fangio broke up with Scangarello, league sources ESPN and NFL Media announced that the Broncos are hiring Shurmur as the team’s new play caller. According to the ESPN, both sides are expected to close the deal in the coming days.

Shurmur, who was fired by the Giants on December 30, has become the Broncos’ fifth offensive coordinator in the past five years. Denver was the only NFL team this season to record the last five on points, overall misdemeanors, three percent devaluation and red zone success.

Scangarello, 47, joined Fangio’s coaching staff in 2019 after two seasons as a quarterback coach under Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49er.