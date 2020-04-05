Bronx Zoo Tiger Test Positive for Coronavirus, First Seed of U.S. Constitution

Breaking News

– Has released some information on USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service that may come as a potential good news for pet owners, which may have escaped the possibility of contracting COVID-19 from at their pooches or fencing at home.

In a Q&A sheet on their site, federal scientists say about animals (wild or domestic) with the question … If animals catch the virus, can they return it to those man? APHIS experts say … NO! They added, “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets or livestock, can spread COVID-19 infection in humans.” What is clear now though … we can give it to them.

A tiger stationed at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first known animal in the United States to contract coronavirus.

The Wildlife Conservation Society – which runs the facility and takes care of the zoo’s animals – made the announcement Sunday, saying 4-year-old Malayan female tiger Nadia was tested positive for the disease, which up to the average affects only humans. The diagnosis was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Lab.

The org added other animals to their show of late COVID-19 symptoms, including three other tigers and four lions, which developed a dry cough, but all expected completely recover. Probably, those other big cats will also check.

The Malayan tiger marks the first case of a U.S.-based animal coronavirus and the first case of a tiger anywhere in the world. Various animals – including at least one dog couple – in China have reportedly contracted COVID-19, but have not been able to get it from our heavy-living friends … or even if they did. -and we.

It’s scary … and going to show the virus can, in fact, spread and adapt very quickly. With that in mind, we can imagine people beginning to have many convictions about how the animal kingdom is being treated … as if it were a whole different set of potential patients we need to address. care more than all infected people.

BTW, the Bronx Zoo has been closed since March 16 – and, as you know, NYC is considered the center of coronavirus cases here in the United States. Scary thing …

