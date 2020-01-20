Bronzeville, Kenwood, Hyde Park, Washington Park carjackers focus on female victims

Police are warning residents of a series of South Side carjackings this month in Bronzeville, Kenwood, Washington Park and Hyde Park.

In any case, two or three male suspects approached a lonely female victim who was either seated in a chair or standing in front of a vehicle, according to a warning from the Chicago police. They threatened the victim before they took her vehicle and drove off.

In two of the cases, the suspects pointed a gun at the victim before taking the vehicle, police said.

The delays occurred:

About 6:00 pm Jan. 11 in the 500 block of East 49th Street;

About 2:30 pm Jan. 17 in the 900 block of East 49th Street;

About 3:45 PM January 19th in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue; and

About 6:30 pm Jan. 19 in the 5400 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

The suspects were between 15 and 20 years old, the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

