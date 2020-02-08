Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook knocked out Mark DeLuca on her return from Sheffield

% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a911%

% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a912%

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a913 %% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a914%

% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a915%

% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a916%

Kell Brook won after returning to the ring after 14 months.

Kell Brook knocked out Mark DeLuca in the seventh round of his return fight in his hometown of Sheffield on Saturday.

A left hook crushed DeLuca and caused the referee to intervene after Brook had spent the whole fight bleeding and hurting his visitor.

After a break of 14 months, Brook, now 33, was brutal and hateful in this one-sided fight and an explosive victory could now prepare him for another important chapter in a race that already includes a welterweight world championship.

The elusive fight with Amir Khan is still a possibility, but Liam Smith, who watched from the ring side, could be a more likely British rival for later in 2020 as he is on his way to a world title in a second division.

Brook exploded into life in the third round when his uppercut broke the nose of former Marine DeLuca. With blood spilling, Brook hit two left hooks home and then knocked down his opponent.

DeLuca got up, but Brook, in the room, played the way he wanted. At the end of this round, Brook threw several painful blows home and DeLuca was saved by the bell.

Brook was in cruise control and continued to hit DeLuca during the fifth and sixth rounds, but he couldn’t find the strike until he threw a left hook home in the seventh. DeLuca crashed to the ground and, although he rose courageously, was saved by the referee.

Brook took the WBO super welterweight intercontinental title and brought it one step closer to the challenge for the entire championship of that governing body.

% MINIFYHTML16363fbd9415637e12f7658587a5e5a917%