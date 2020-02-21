[brookdale-riverwalk-inhabitants-and-employees-rejoice-random-functions-of-kindness-working-day-at-csub]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inhabitants and staff of Brookdale Riverwalk senior residing celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Working day at California State College, Bakersfield Thursday.

Senior residents and workers members passed out hundreds of bouquets to students. Members of the CSU Bakersfield cheer main squad ended up also there to cheer them on. The Brookdale community preferred to celebrate this kindness day to elevate people’s spirits and unfold positivity.

Random Acts of Kindness Working day serves as a reminder that kindness can go a lengthy way.