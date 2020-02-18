[Brookdale Riverwalk inhabitants, employees celebrating Random Functions of Kindness Day on Thursday]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Brookdale Riverwalk senior residing facility is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Working day on Thursday.

People and workers will go to Cal Point out Bakersfield, found at 9001 Stockdale Hwy., from noon to 1p.m. to hand out bouquets at passersby in celebrating the spirit guiding the day.

“Random Functions of Kindness Day serves as a reminder that kindness can change the earth, and remind anyone how a great deal really like there is in the world, and inspire hope and generosity with steps as much as words,” Brookdale Senior Residing Inc. reported in a information launch.