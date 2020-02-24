brookdale-senior-dwelling-in-williamson-county-to-slice-fifty-eight-company-positions

Shut

A single of Williamson County’s largest employers plans to lay off just about 5 dozen folks this spring, condition officials are reporting.

Brookdale Senior Dwelling Inc. will minimize 58 positions, in accordance to a Warn notice filed with the Tennessee Office of Labor and Workforce Enhancement.

The organization is positioned at 7100 Commerce Way in Brentwood and notified the state’s dislocated worker device on Feb. 19.

Layoffs are slated to start on April 6 and operate by way of April 20, condition officers are reporting.

For extra information and facts, speak to the Dislocated Worker Unit at 615-253-6355.

Access Natalie Neysa Alund at [email protected] and abide by her on Twitter @nataliealund.

