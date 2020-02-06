Brookfield Zoo chief Stuart Stuart retired, the search for a new leader begins at Chicago Zoological Society

The Chicago Zoological Society is looking for new leadership with the decision by Stuart Strahl, the CEO and president, to retire.

The company, which manages Brookfield Zoo, plans to look for Strahl replacement in the coming months, according to a press release.

Brookfield Zoo is managed by the Chicago Zoological Society.Brookfield Zoo photo

Strahl has been in first place for 17 years; at that time the zoo developed the Center for the Science of Animal Care and Welfare and Center for Conservation Leadership.

“It was an honor to serve as the CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society,” Strahl said in the release. He also noted that society is about to mark its 100th year.

“As we reach this important milestone, we celebrate the strong public-private partnerships developed in the greater Cook County region. I look forward to working with the board and staff on completing the zoo master plan and supporting a successful and smooth transition from my successor. “

The new CEO will “guide the evolving footprint of Brookfield Zoo,” which, according to the release, will include new exhibits and projects.