[Brookland Baptist Church presents: Brookland Ladies Rock award ceremony!]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland Baptist Church is honoring the greatest and brightest female leaders in the Brookland Ladies Rock award ceremony!

The ceremony begins on Saturday, March 28 at the Brookland Banquet and Convention Middle at 5 p.m.

Tre’ Tailor, operator of Tailor Built Productions stated the deadline to nominate a girl or a woman for an award has been switched.

The original deadline of February 24 at noon, has been moved to Saturday, February 29 at midnight.

Tailor also spoke to Curtis about some of the inspirational tales of woman leaders that have get over obstructions to triumph in company and in lifetime.

To nominate a female or woman you believe that is a tremendous leader, stop by Brookland Baptist Church’s internet site by clicking below.