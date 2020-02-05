Brookline police investigates series of robberies near Coolidge Corner

Brookline police are looking for a single suspect after two attempted robberies and an armed robbery occurred within hours of each other last week near Coolidge Corner, officials said.

The first victim told the police that he saw the suspect walking in the opposite direction as he did on January 28 when he was walking on Kent Street. When he reached the porch of his home on Bowker Street around 8:30 PM, the victim told the police that the suspect grabbed his shoulder and demanded all his money, then jumped over the porch to escape and the suspect fled.

Police said the next attempted robbery occurred five hours later, when a man was approached whom they think was the same suspect on Beacon Street at the intersection with St. Paul Street.

The suspect allegedly asked the man for a lighter and then asked if he “wanted to go around the corner”. When the man retrieved his lighter and walked away, the police said the suspect caught up with him and tried to grab his pocket. .

The suspect allegedly held a hand in his pocket in front of the sweatshirt and insinuated that he had a weapon that said, “Do you know what this is?” Police said the man had distanced himself from the suspect and was able to prevent the loss of valuable items. The suspect then fled to Coolidge Corner.

About 20 minutes after the second incident, a third victim was approached near Beacon Street and Pleasant Street, according to police.

The suspect asked the victim the way to a store and as they walked together on Beacon Street to Harvard Street, the suspect bent the victim into the entrance of a restaurant, flashed a knife and demanded all the victim’s money, police said.

After giving the suspect all his money, the two started walking back to Pleasant Street, where the suspect then fled to Commonwealth Avenue.

The police believe that one person committed all three crimes, partly because all three of the victims gave similar descriptions of the man; he is reportedly in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the man is requested to contact the police at 617-730-2222.

“We remind the Brookline community to be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings’, the police wrote on Facebook.