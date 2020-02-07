Brooklyn Beckham shows off her red nails! | Brooklyn Beckham

Fri 07 February 2020 at 12.51 am

Brooklyn Beckham is not afraid to put a little feminine side in value!

The 20-year-old model and photographer was recently spotted with red nail polish.

Brooklyn went on Instagram Thursday to share a photo of him with red nail polish. The photo was taken a few weeks ago when he attended the Dior show in Paris with his family, although he is still rocking painted nails!

Also shown inside: Brooklyn taking a sip from his cup of coffee as he leaves Alfred’s Coffee + Kitchen Wednesday, February 5 in West Hollywood, California. He is casual in a white T-shirt and black pants for his afternoon outing.

