Brooklyn is the life circle of Nine-Nine’s Ding Dong

Graphic: John P. Fleenor (NBC) TV Review All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

As for the turning points in Sitcoms, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s “Ding Dong” – “Wunch Dead” – provides one hell of a turning point. It does not relate to the untimely death of Madeline Wuntch of Holt, but ends up learning that Jake and Amy will have a baby. This is the circle of life in a television episode called “Ding Dong”. 30 To quote Rock, “Mothers and Fathers, Jugglers and Judges / We’ve joined a body in the rainbow.”

With the death of Wuntch and Jake / Amy baby news, “Ding Dong” has been produced as an unforgettable episode. He is superb in his A-plot and as a result, Jake / Amy (for the most part) reveals … but not necessarily the same. The less memorable (and somewhat more resistant) B-plot – Jake / Boyle / Terry Kwazy Cupcakes premiere plot is a good story idea, but in practice both reduce reliability (as long as it does) and this season is very specific. does not ignore what he does to tell the story.

The first is the fact that the conflict is really subtle. Of course, if Jake only offers tickets to his best friend and son, there is no plot here, but that makes more sense. So, we would suggest that Jake – a parent test to raise all three children (Nicolaj, Cagney and Lacey) hoping to become a father we know, first of all. Because Boyle and Terry’s Nine Wars have turned everything into a contest, it means accepting it as the plot is presented. is one of the things you really expect here. The end result is good because the plot is comical, and Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews keep their energy high. Plus, watching Andy Samberg full-time Jake, who has to work after the competition, is different.

But this is how Boyle and Terry behaved accidentally by Jack for not being a parent … and never accepting that side of the plot when he misses the plot, especially in the story of this season. At this point everyone knows that Jake and Amy have been trying to have a baby for months. Like close friends, Boyle and Terry know how difficult it is, even though the audience is not as much aware of the after-work “Run.” While Jake Boyle and Terry make a good “breeding” decision with their final choice of deficiency, everything that gets him points out the fact that “childless people are so stupid.” Boyle and Terry, the plot that ends up calling Jake a headache for Jake to decide to become a nephew, is tough to end, but it’s hard enough to tell them why he didn’t even do it because his father didn’t. In the previous episode, we point out how much Jake and Amy have struggled because they are not parents yet, but somehow Ding Dong does not address this issue. In fact, “You don’t understand!” “No kids!” At this point, the episode immediately returns to the A-plot, not even reacting to Jacques’s sensitive comments. Of course, Boyle and Terry’s characters are the types of parents who don’t want kids and can’t stand. It would have been a good thing for Jake to have happened on this front, but if there was an emotional change and realization in the A-plot, it never came to B-plot.

Brooklyn understands Nine-Nine doesn’t want to get too serious because this is a swollen show and this episode is already about the death of a character – but it can’t be either. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has played the Jake / Amy / Baby plot as reasonably as possible so far, ignoring the obvious moments that could only be a problem for Jake. The last scene to return to a grounded approach as Boyle realizes that they are pregnant is that the plot that makes Jacques childless completely ridiculous, especially because the audience knows the truth. It’s not as comical as Brooklyn Nine-Nine does, and doesn’t return as much as they can – in fact, in this episode, they do it with a hormonal antagonist to Holtta – so it’s less likely that Boyle and Terry would never apologize. here and what they say about Cake.

Again, although it is easy to dig a hole in the overall concept, the plot is comical. (Without these lines, Jake’s lack of parenting would not have been a bigger issue.) Brooklyn Nine-Nine doesn’t just bring back the Kwazy Cupcakes and its extremely natural progression. Mikey is Cake’s high school ska companion to provide a solid structure for the movie’s premiere, including a feature film with 38% Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, this episode loves its own recall, luring the Durrells in Corfu all the way from its Holt / Wuntch rival to Wario. Although not everyone in the Jake Boyle / Terry competition, their bribery (with Terry’s endless supply of silver dollars) and Boyle’s grandmother’s ‘strawberry basket’ boxing technique are brilliant examples of Brooklyn Nine. -Nine’s special brand is comedic charm. Just like Jake’s first, failed Bible plan. (“Stupid Bible and its stupid lessons. Stupidly unresolved!”)

Of course, “Ding Dong” will most likely be remembered as an episode where they learn that Jake and Amy are a baby. It was inevitable for this story line, even up to the hype. At the same time, those who become pregnant immediately after being reconciled with the difficulty of getting pregnant feel like a cheat who betrayed how emotional the episode was last week. After acknowledging how difficult it would be for them, they felt they were going to stop hard after a week (no lame pun intended). Maybe if there was a break between the two episodes that could at least make the best of it in the short term, it might come across as rushed or at least an episode. between “trying” and “Ding Dong”. Obviously there was a four-month transition in the previous episode, so it took some time, but it didn’t last long because they really talked about how much they were suffering.

Still, maybe Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers and Melissa Fumero were all tired of how Fumono was hiding it and decided to hit when the iron was hot. Or at least once they felt they would broadcast the act of the inner choir sister, along with the chorus Amy in terms of “hiding” Fumer’s pregnancy.

The Wuntch-based A-plot does not provide much more icy zingers than Holt, though it is not very clear, but tells a very interesting story about gem processing. Holt goes through five stages of grief in this episode, considering humor and his relationship with Wuntch, respectively:

Wuntch denies that he really died

Because of his ability to intervene with him, forcing him to organize and organize a memorial service with him at his death

When it comes to writing a nice talk about Wuntch, Amy and Rosa reconcile

Depression as Wuntch’s (Michael McDonald’s) form is a “real thing”.

Adoption, Wuntch really went away and was an important part of his life

Amy also goes through many special stages due to the treatment of the hormone that occurred after Wuntch’s death:

Sad Amy

Angry Amy

Sweaty Amy

As you can see in the bizarre observations below, even in death, Wuntch’s existence causes some of the best lines in the episode. Operated by Wuntch, Holt is always the highest level of Petty Holt, certainly the best version of Holt. So it is amazing to see the Holt / Wuntch case result in actual death, even if I’m not sure it will make a “good” decision in the long run. (Given this and baby stuff, it’s no surprise to me that Dan Goor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers are writing this season, hoping that this season will be their last season. It can also make its final bite performance like this character, with their back and shoulders being missed, but the “Ding Dong” character sends in the best possible way, and Holt sends him off.

It’s a really fast-paced, funny jigsaw plot that can easily be broken when it comes to emotionally and storytelling. But it does not. Andre Braugher is known for being so immortal for his performance and incompetence, but Jess Dweck’s screenplay is also worthy of how tough it is when it comes to this plot. The combination of grief stages, the metaphor of the “other rival”, and Wuntch’s ultimate master plan may make it impossible to give enough time or focus to one side of the plot, but rather a balance.

In addition to Holt’s all the zinger associated with Wuntch, the highlight of this plot is that Rose provides Holt’s behavior here and makes her a master zinger. I swear, Rose, during this episode, has many moments of real happiness at the expense of the dead woman. While Amy is the cleverest of the trio in this episode, “Ding Dong” doesn’t just make her a stick in the mud and allows her a bit of charm in this horrible plot with her damp hormonal problems. As the episode bids farewell to Wuntch, Holt understands that he has made all the stops when it comes to his wife / witch / goat / succubus / human mix / zombie / Korean toilet fantasy. In front of Derek Jeter. In the future, Holt will not feel the same when insulting someone else – someone who is not a “star cross”.

Screenshot: NBC

Critical observations

Holt: “There’s no truth. Wuntch said when I saw the deodorant, ‘I don’t take it.’

Rose: “Oh yes!”

Terry: “Sir, he’s dead.”

Holt: “Oh, Terry. Zombies can’t die. It’s kind of scam. When he died, we heard the voices of children reading in the streets.”

Rose: “Oh yes!” Terry: “Sir, he’s dead.” Holt: “Oh, Terry. Zombies can’t die. It’s kind of scam. When he died, we heard the voices of children reading in the streets.” Another call: when Boyle disco says Strangler is dead, Holtun raises how they believe. Of course, Holt was right, which also convinced Boyle that Wuntch was right.

Terry: “Why Wuntch falsified his death?”

Holt: “The same reason that he visits Mexico once a year and sucks the blood of all the goats: for the hills.”

Holt: “The same reason that he visits Mexico once a year and sucks the blood of all the goats: for the hills.” Jake: “Hello, sir. Who is walking on the red carpet this Saturday? “

Boyle: “Chord Overstreet.”

Jake: “Who?”

Boyle: “Sam Evans from Sam Glee.”

Jake: “No, I’m. Why would you predict this? I was open about it. “

Boyle: “Okay, but for the record, I’m sure one of the Accord Overstreet will go.”

Jake: “Stop talking about Accord Overstreet.” Boyle is also right.

Boyle: “Chord Overstreet.” Jake: “Who?” Boyle: “Sam Evans from Sam Glee.” Jake: “No, I’m. Why would you predict this? I was open about it. “ Boyle: “Okay, but for the record, I’m sure one of the Accord Overstreet will go.” Jake: “Stop talking about Accord Overstreet.” Boyle is also right. Why doesn’t Cagney and Lacey have any friends?

Holt: “BAGEL!”

Crying Amy: “God! I just heard about Wuntch! He was very young! “

Holt: For the Red Tree. I don’t understand what’s happening – why are you crying? “

Amy cries, “Man is dead. I’m sorry. “

Holt: “It’s stupid. You are not sad when a monster dies in a monster movie. Are you upset at ET, ET? dying? “

Amy cries, “Yes!”

Rosa: “He was not called a wolf.”

Holt: “It caused real trouble.” Rosa’s reaction to this is a “fair point.”

Holt: For the Red Tree. I don’t understand what’s happening – why are you crying? “ Amy cries, “Man is dead. I’m sorry. “ Holt: “It’s stupid. You are not sad when a monster dies in a monster movie. Are you upset at ET, ET? dying? “ Amy cries, “Yes!” Rosa: “He was not called a wolf.” Holt: “It caused real trouble.” Rosa’s reaction to this is a “fair point.” Crying Amy: “I wish I had taken LSATS. Not just being a lawyer, it just looks like an entertaining exam. “

Rosa: “Dude, you insult us”

Rosa: “Dude, you insult us” Holt: “Bend yourself. If Madeline shows up, make sure you don’t look directly into her eyes. “

Rosa: “Because we’re going to turn stones?”

Holt: “No, because his eyes are dirty.”

Rosa: “Because we’re going to turn stones?” Holt: “No, because his eyes are dirty.” Wuntch’s spirit: “Were you surprised to see me?”

Holt: “Well, I didn’t say ‘Bloody Mary’ three times, yes.”

Amy: “When did you write this?”

Rosa: “According to the flames around, there could be a live stream.”

Holt: “Hehe. Very good, Rose. Hehehehe. “

Holt: “Well, I didn’t say ‘Bloody Mary’ three times, yes.” Amy: “When did you write this?” Rosa: “According to the flames around, there could be a live stream.” Holt: “Hehe. Very good, Rose. Hehehehe. “ Holt: “When God says Wuntch wants to go through the gates to Paradise” Will not, baby. “

Rosa: “Hahahahaha!”

Rosa: “Hahahahaha!” Boyle: “You know, I would never bend your money.”

Jake: “Yeah, ’cause you couldn’t do it.”

Boyle: “I can’t edit.”

Jake: Nobody can. How did he do that? “

Jake: “Yeah, ’cause you couldn’t do it.” Boyle: “I can’t edit.” Jake: Nobody can. How did he do that? “ For Wuntch, discovering Holt’s original, intensive commemorative aesthetics (“DO NOT DONT!”) Is a really great moment. Something like a hamster / reptile doll will appear in last week’s episode.

Holt: “This guy is lying. I don’t believe Wuntch has another opponent. I saw it in his eyes: he just hated me. “There is no need to make the story of a” wedding scene “in this episode, but the episode’s closeness to it – working with Adam as” another opponent “.

Amy’s talk of Wuntch calling him a ‘dead’ is a very good episode for Fumero and Samberg to react madly.

Holt: Wow. For a moment I forgot who the real villain was: a woman who recently died. “

According to the Kwazy Cupcakes poster – I want to own it – the movie is “Coming Soon”. Ah, they have fun.

Jake: “Charles, it’s nice to be friends with you. Terry, I’ll visit you in prison.”

Holt: “Diaz, delete all the videos.”

Rose (after stomping on a video): “Deleted.”

Rose (after stomping on a video): “Deleted.” But how did Wuntch die? How did Holt resist the plot?

With Wuntch’s death, Holt’s return to Captain is “in the works.” I feel like it’s a strange way for all the NYPD to say that Wuntch allows Holt to keep his personal vendetta, but thank you. Holtun’s time with the jump in “Running” has become clear, as the uniformed officer will not be longer, but the exchange in this episode suggests that Wuntch will again be Captain for not stopping him.

. (tags) Recap