[brooklyn-male-convicted-of-fraud-in-a-lottery-fraud-that-pulled-estes-park-senior-from-$-700,000.]

A Brooklyn man has been convicted of stealing additional than $ 700,000 from an Estes Park woman in a lottery rip-off.

Leonard Luton, 43, a Jamaican citizen, was convicted last 7 days on a demand of conspiracy to dedicate postal fraud and eight counts of assist and incitement to postal fraud following a 4-day trial in the US District Court. UU. In Denver, according to an business of the US prosecutor. UU. Press release.

The victim, a senior citizen, was convinced by Luton and a conspirator that he experienced won a $ two.8 million lottery prize and a Mercedes Benz, prosecutors stated. To acquire the winnings, the target was instructed to shell out 1000's of pounds in costs. In 2018, the victim sent many packages with money and cashier's checks to the addresses of Luton's good friends. The target also purchased 6 iPhones and mailed them as aspect of the prepare.

The co-conspirator was not named in the push release.

Luton created two visits to the victim's residence in Estes Park to acquire hard cash deals. In Oct 2018, a Luton co-conspirator went to the victim's residence at 1: 30 a.m. and discovered himself as an FBI agent, showing a pretend badge and leaving with a total package deal of $ 65,000. On a second journey, Luton was arrested at the victim's home when he appeared to "acquire far more money," in accordance to the assertion. Luton was in possession of an Iphone ordered by the victim when he was arrested.

"Lottery scams are just a person of the approaches scammers just take edge of vulnerable victims," ​​US prosecutor Jason Dunn explained in the press release. "Collectively with our law enforcement associates, we are working to secure the elderly and convey scammers to justice."

The economic records of the victim and Luton established Luton's participation in the $ 700,000 plan, according to the assertion. It is scheduled to be sentenced on May possibly 12. The case was investigated by the FBI, the Estes Park law enforcement and the Larimer County district attorney's office environment.