Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving has had to take at least a week off because of a knee injury

February 2 (UPI) – Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is out for at least a week after a knee injury against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

The networks announced on Sunday that Irving had an MRI earlier in the day. The MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial sprain.

According to the team, Irving will be reassessed in a week. Brooklyn has already banned Irving for his home game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and is expected to miss more games against the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors this week.

“I appreciate that everyone is trying to take care of me! I’m fine if I tweaked my knee on Saturday night,” Irving wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, what a fear, but I know that God and the angels will definitely take care of me! But the marathon continues, I have to keep the same focus and determination to get out of it when I’m healthy!

“What a week full of challenges, but I trust in the divine meaning of life!”

Irving left the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Wizards after getting involved with Washington’s Bradley Beal and falling awkwardly on his knee.

Irving initially stayed in the game for a jumping ball against Beal. He didn’t jump and immediately limped into the locker room when a foul on Net’s teammate Joe Harris broke out.

The six-time All-Star guard has already missed 28 career-level games this season. He averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this year.