Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving returns to the starting lineup against Atlanta Hawks

January 12 (UPI) – Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets’ Star Point Guard, is on the grid against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the team said.

Irving has had a break in his right shoulder injury in the last 26 games. He recently returned to training and Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said the guard would face the Hawks Sunday night.

Irving told reporters last week that surgery would be considered if his injury didn’t improve. He took part in all workouts during the week and Atkinson said Irving was ready to return.

In 11 regular season games this year, Irving scored an average of 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per competition.

Irving’s last appearance was on November 14 with a 101: 93 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He scored 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes against the Nuggets.

The nets (17-20) house the Hawks (8-31) at 6:00 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.