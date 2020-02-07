Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Actors Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller from Hitchcock and Scully unveil their favorite scene

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is hard to imagine without Hitchcock and Scully. The idiot duo only made it into the opening credits of the series from season 6, but actually they were an integral part of the sitcom from the start.

In fact, the Hitchcock and Scully we have loved so much over the years are characters whose respective actors Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller had a great hand in designing, even if they hadn’t noticed it at the time.

“Not much was written for us when we started because the main focus was on the other seven actors,” says McKinnon Miller, 59, 9Honey Celebrity, from LA. “When you start a show, everyone works on the voices, finds the voices for each character, and so we were put on our own, so to speak. People would think, ‘What are they doing? They are probably in the dressing room and upstairs eat a sandwich. “We were probably in our dressing room and came up with the next stupid piece that we could take apart and show as part of the scenes.”

Without much guidance, the actors took matters into their own hands and even told the cameramen that they would have prepared scenarios if the camera ever shone over them. “We came up with something crazy and they put us into action and then they zoomed into the real scene,” McKinnon Miller explains.

It didn’t take long for the authors to realize the comedic value of the actors for each scene they were in, and over time we learned more about the Nine-Nine District’s popular “house mice” than they did were embedded in the core story. The actors enjoyed learning more about the mysterious duo.

“With each season, we seem to get a little bit more information, a little more background on who these guys are,” says Dirk Blocker, 62, and also mentions this in season 7. “So at this point, I think they’re writing deeper for us because they have a better idea of ​​who we are and we have a better idea of ​​who we are. “

While Hitchcock and Scully mostly confine themselves to the district office – in one episode they had a competition with Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) to find out who could stay in their office chair the longest – and they are usually assigned paperwork instead of suitcases, there was insight from their investigative skills, which is particularly strong in relation to food. (Who can forget that Captain Holt examined a missing cake just because he had a box in his hand?)

Eating seems to be their strength and weakness – and just how much weakness was revealed in the second episode of season 6, which began in the 80s when Hitchcock and Scully were “the nines of the nine” according to Hitchcock’s words. After standing by the wife of a crime leader in the underworld, her stud style was derailed after she started a job at the Wing Slutz grocery chain and introduced her to the Chicken Wings.

From that moment on, Hitchcock and Scully were never the same.

The Wing Slutz Chicken Wings that changed Hitchcock and Scully forever. (NBC)

Both McKinnon Miller and Blocker loved to learn more about their characters’ background stories in the episode.

“I think the two actors did a great job. When I looked at it a second time, I noticed little manners, and my wife pointed out little things about the actor who played the young Hitchcock, where it was clear that he had done his homework. ” says Blocker. “I think if I had a complaint it was likely that he didn’t look good enough for me,” he adds with a laugh.

McKinnon Miller shares the feeling and jokes: “We thought the two young actors should have been a bit more spellbound to play us.” He compares the episode to a “gift”: “It was one of those gifts, a great Christmas gift. You open the script and learn things about your character every week that you may not have known. It was a great gift.”

And fans of Hitchcock and Scully’s friendship will be delighted to know that in real life, she’s even stronger when the actors catch up with their wives as often as possible. (Fun fact: Blocker’s wife Danielle Aubuchon played Hitchcock’s “Prison Bee” in one episode. If you know, you know.)

They’re so in sync that when asked to choose their favorite Hitchcock and Scully moment, they end up on it, even though they have so many to choose from.

“A lot come to mind, but there have been a few lately. There haven’t been a lot of TV shows where the last 30 seconds have ended with two people having lasagna. It was pretty cool how they did it, it got us liked it very much, “says McKinnon Miller, referring to the ‘Ticking Clocks’ episode of season six. “Just silence, just two guys sitting there eating their lasagna. That was the greatest thing in the world for these two guys with all the chaos around them. They just needed their lunch.”

If lasagna is life (at least for Hitchcock and Scully). (NBC)

Blocker agrees. “Everyone else in the area was trying to solve a life or death situation, and they were under the gun to try to solve it in a certain amount of time, and next to it were Hitchcock and Scully, where our important thing was, we had to do the right thing Kind of garlic bread with our frozen lasagna. And that was life or death for us. “

No wonder Hitchcock and Scully are so darned.

