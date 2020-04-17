Brooklyn Nine-Nine (as in John Wick), you don’t mix with a human dog

Schedule: Jordin Althaus (NBC) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

After bringing in a Cheddar dog for Halloween Heist last week, Brooklyn Nine-Nine decided to bring down a certain mess of puppy love with “Ransom.” Clearly, the idea that someone would be horrible enough to steal Holt and Kevin’s bathroom-loving corgi is no doubt a twisted idea to come from Brooklyn’s Nine-Nine writer’s room. But it is also an idea for a very attractive A-plot. This is the power of Holt and Kevin’s “hairy boy.”

From the moment Cheddar’s abduction is announced, Jake announces that he has difficulty defeating Warion. Before Jake makes (or actually gets) Kevin’s secret transformation, “The Ransom” has a plot that just wins in the hands of Holt and Kevin to find out what it means to be emotional over their beloved Cheddar. For Holt, it means returning the hairy boy, the grenade, and all of the cowboy police to John Wick (or “John Wicks” – I heard both). For Kevin, it means being overly sensitive every time he sees anything small (like a security camera) that reminds him of Cheddar, as well as being overly prepared not to lose Cheddar again. Both reactions are valid because Cheddar is a national treasure and a similar attitude must be shown, and the script of Nick Perdue and Beau Rawlins (both writers ’first writing credits) makes sure they are nervous without looking out of character.

It’s not clear that Andre Braugher’s compliments sound in every episode, but I’d like to add a few compliments to Mark Evan Jackson. Together, Braugher and Jackson make Holt and Kevin a perfectly dry couple. However, both of them bring something different to the table in that dryness, nor do the others step on the other’s toes in terms of comedy. It’s one thing to be able to play Braugher with a completely different energy, as in the case of Andy Samberg, but it’s quite another to adapt it with a bit of tone without providing a weak fax part of his performance. The latter is what Jackson prefers, and Braugher is superior when he says “sumbitch.” (Yes, all three men said it, but he said it best.)

This episode is completed with a montage for this Pygmalion flight after Jackie turns into Kevin’s territory – it doesn’t throw Holt and Kevin’s emotional states off the road, but allows Samberg to be more involved in the plot’s distortion. To that point, he is as straightforward as possible between these two people. The emphasis on Jack’s first impression of Kevin being a general “fancy man” (more like a fancy Santa Claus) is very Jake, but his ability to take him out in the end is only a small reminder (since the amount of police is less work this season). As with Samberg, of course, especially if you don’t have a fake beard. It’s all “cool cool cool.” “Really, really.”

With the A-plot as strong as it is, subplotes are likely to always fade in comparison. In this case, both sub-parts are more than your standard sitcom ride: keep your hands on the “endurance contest and friends who go into the family recipe business together. With the previous year, the episode takes on a prominent sitcom plot of the ’00s in the early’ 90s and with it turns a typical psychological war into a story in which only a bored boy is unaware of how boring (but also friendly) the latter is. In the latter case, the most refreshing aspect of the plot is that Boyle’s family bone broth and business partnership (and friendship) continue. there is no arguing where they are arguing. Terry pinched the broth recipe without Boyle’s knowledge, but this is in the service of an exploding jar, not to ensure a real confrontation.

In fact, the first is a subplot with more material, because the last breeze passed through confrontation and all illusions. Even a $ 11,000 domain name investment that Boyle badly recommended (and somehow surprisingly) is resolved immediately and returned with a screenplay done by Terry. Previously, Amy’s bored ex-boyfriend Teddy (Kyle Bornheimer) offered a little more about Rosa’s return as an aggressive boring boredom contest in the SNOOG car endurance race. Both sub-sections are very simple, but there are no inconsistencies, and both contribute to a surprisingly useful episode of ransom and grenade TVs on the menu. Although the Sleuth sisters and the bone buds in the Workplace have indeed been informed of Cheddar’s abduction, they keep him in these subdivisions. All hands on deck, etc.

“Ransom” is not a continuous episode of action, but it provides access to the area. After doing that, it is very superior there as well. Clearly going with more comedic beatings to tell the story of the kidnapping, not with the 1996 ransom, but when the episode reaches its climax, Brooklyn struggles with a stage fight that Nine-Nine doesn’t do at all. go for. In an episode where Holt collects grenades and hits the walls, for the sake of comedy, it only means that the real confrontation between Holt and the kidnapper will bring some warmth. And this expectation gives a very big result. (Of course, it was a pretty good thing to shoot, given how different the episode’s director, Rebecca Asher, is from something like another slow-moving Cheddar shot.)

And to end the episode with the news that Holt’s life was perhaps an inspiration for Passenger 57, Rush Hour and / or Lethal Weapons, it was a beautiful bow on the gift that found the Cheddar dog.

Acute observations

Jake: “The email was too much!” This week, we go with an open cold that completely separates us from the rest of the episode, and Hitchcock and Scully start working when the building is fumigated. Please.

Jake: “It just doesn’t seem like he should be as fast as he is. God, I hate Wario.” When it comes to playing against Brooklyn’s Nine Writers Warie (a notorious cheater), Jake’s themes will be the season’s biggest fight. ” I love that you decided after trying “. Sure, there’s a baby on the way … but if he can’t beat Wario, can he be a good father?

Jake: “You are both very sad. No, they stopped funding art? ”

Kevin: “They did. But this is no longer important – it does nothing. Cheddar was abducted. ”

Holt: “Someone took the hairy boy.”

Holt: "The first 48 hours are the most important in child abductions."

Jake: That’s right. In the dog years, this is only seven hours. ”

Kevin: “Why do you say that ?! That’s why everyone prefers this dog to you.”

Jake: “Everyone?” Yes.

Amy (singing and dancing): "I said, is this mom like mom?" / Am I as beautiful as a mother? "

Amy: “The best stroller is in Scandinavia, where people don’t hate to have a baby.”

Rosa: “I saw Midsommar. These people have their own problems. ”

Rosa: “I saw Midsommar. These people have their own problems. ” Jake: “Sir, remember: it takes two minutes to trace.”

Holt: Two minutes. You got it. ”

Jake: “So talk to him and calm down.”

Holt: “Peralta, I’m in full control.”

Kidnapper (on the phone): “Hello.”

Holt (on the phone): “Shut up, damn it, I’m the one talking here.”

Kidnapper (on the phone): “Then it’s over.” Shoot.

Jake: "I don't mean to say I can't believe I said that, but now is not the time to go to all John Wick."

Holt: “Who is this? A friend of yours?”

Jake: “Pfft. I would like to. But he is not a real person. A movie killer that goes nuts when someone mixes with a dog. “

Holt: “Then call me John Wicks because I’m going to buy nuts.”

Holt: "It's interesting. Do you know what else is interesting? "

Jake: “Hmm?”

Holt: “Grenades.”

Kevin: "Cheddar loved security cameras."

Jake: “How is that possible?”

Jake: “How is that possible?” Gloria of TypTopTykes: “I’m sorry, but pregnant women are not allowed to compete. Not after what happened last year.” The long break that follows is a good break.

Holt: It’s weird. It is sunny outside. “

Jake: “Why is it weird?”

Holt: “Because (punep) a storm will fall on this punk.”

Jake: “Oh my God. I fell for it and loved it.”

Rosa: "Well, I can look at boring things: we're friends." At this point, Teddy is more of a boring, weird sound than anything really boring (Pilsners, offering to Amy) … and again, the ability to break Rose reacted loudly to my disqualification with a "nooo." (She said almost the same thing when she offered Amy Teddy to her. In fact.) It was a great night for Stephanie Beatriz, as well as Superstore's Lauren Ash with a broken brain Rosa and Zoom calls along Thursday night's comedy block. for performance between. .

In addition to Brooklyn not arguing about the best way to make Nine Boy Nine Boyle and Terry’s bone broth work, Boyle was reluctant to tell a story about how family broth was actually a stolen recipe. Look, I’ve seen the episode of Screech’s Spaghetti Sauce saved by Bell many times, okay?

Terry: “Charles! This includes ‘WorkplaceBoneBuds.com!’ It is said. “

Boyle: “All I hear is friendship and broth.”

