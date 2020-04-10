Brooklyn Nine-Nine associates it with the competitive Valloweaster

Graph: John P. Fleenor (NBC) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

As Brooklyn moved to a new network and mid-season schedule with Nine-Nine Season Six, the show’s annual Halloween Heist turned into something more spiritual than the actual Halloween episode. How we got Cinco de Mayo last season. Now that Seven Seven is back in mid-season again, the writers still had to figure out what a non-Halloween Heist episode would look like. In a recent study, I suggested that given the attempts of other high-concept episodes this season, writers may even decide not to do a Halloween Heist episode at all. After all, there is simply “a classic that does this” in Dillman, and Halloween Heists tend to turn into it in the end.

But with Valloweaster, we get the Halloween Heist from somewhere else in time. Sort. Here, Heist starts on Halloween, but takes a break for six months and starts working again. I don’t think which of the episodes of “Valloweaster” happened this season – Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s status as a mid-season series and this season’s love of shooting time is mixed with the notion of time – but considering season 16 is the beginning of Holt’s fall at the end of Season Six , we know:

By Halloween, Holt was an officer for about five months.

By Valentine’s Day, it would be about nine months.

He became captain again with Easter. It’s embarrassing for more than 11 months, but Wuntch’s death allowed him to end his freedom early.

What I can really tell you is Vanessa Bayer’s latest disappointment that Debbie Fogle couldn’t find during Halloween, once again missing out on a high-level world to have fun with her friends. (He was probably in prison at this point, I think “Jimmy Jab Games II” was pre-Halloween. “Manhunt” was just a week after Holt’s demolition, and Debbie wasn’t in the lives of these characters. The point is this: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, three This episode, which translates to Halloween Heist, is worth three vacations for the price of one, “Amazing Man / Genius” wins (one at a time) and the purchase of Infertility Gobbler.

Valloweaster says the two officers were surprised to see him “still going on” as he walked from the ankle to the Easter section, setting very big goals for the episode. With this introduction, it seems that Nine-Nine has actually completed this work in six straight months in this way, which will put aside the question of whether they will continue their work. Instead, it is enough for Heisting’s three strikes to be the result of an acceptance-based stop and start, along with the team’s own busy schedules.

The issue with the intro is that it’s more interesting to see Heist (or any of them) than it is to do something different over a period of time that’s very familiar in the media, at least theoretically. staff races) in terms of other police officers in the precinct. As always, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is fun to watch when it comes to extreme tops like Halloween Heist, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that the crew has to be completely undisputed for everyone who works with them. (Unlike Philadelphia or Happy Endings Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t the kind of comedy where this point is.) It’s fun to see the show from the outside, even for a few seconds. (And the right amount of what Christophe Porziņģis has to say.) There’s also a slightly different approach to telling the story, which is to always understand the Halloween Heist episodes, because the twists and turns are a status quo for them.

Halloween Heist episodes present these characters in the highest, most animated and dangerous way. Outside of these episodes, there are notes from the Heists – and Bill exists outside of them – the madness displayed inside them belongs to him. The other nine races allow the team to learn and step outside and see how absurd they are. Halloween is not a heist.

Although gravitas are mentioned in Valloweaster, these episodes are irrelevant. No matter how difficult things like Jake, who passed the lieutenant exam at Cinco de Mayo, his offer at HalloVeen, and Terry at Terminal de Mayo, there is no expectation of these episodes in which these parts are actually dedicated to character growth or even real human behavior. Instead, they definitely accelerate the chaos, and Valloweaster exacerbates this aspect more than expected. When it comes to Het, I would argue that Holt’s observation of Jake and Amy is actually for the road – again, these episodes develop into absolute chaos to the point where it seems like a completely normal decision. But Amy’s spying on Jake’s therapy sessions and hiring an actress to play Jake’s therapist, and Rosa bribing the doctor, and Jacques spying on fake therapy sessions, is a Brooklyn Nine point. -Nine can only get away because she’s a Halloween Heist. And no one at Halloween Heists is healthy. There’s no such thing as “decoration,” Jake is trying to say. (Although this time it prevented betrayals.)

The seventh Halloween Heist “Valloweaster” works because the series (written by Luke del Tredici and Jeff Topolski) and the characters admit that these Heists have reached a point where everyone can anticipate everyone’s actions. This makes it difficult to break a story to figure out which character can outperform the rest of the team, but also provides variety in a gimmick that wears out easily. The series added that it was no longer a problem to win repeat winners, but also that the established winners could not convince who and how many times they won. The episode is also the result of things (Jake and Holt’s team) pulling the strings of someone else (Amy) that will be the dominant part of the episode. In fact, the construction of the “Valloweaster” track is a compelling reason to believe that Amy would prefer both Jake and Holt, who were able to fall back on the path (Holt’s words) that she had technically earned. Although Terry’s ‘retirement’ is unexpected, it could be a technically ending trap. And then there’s Rosa, who ended up winning.

Just as the deck was in a state of disarray – because it was in partnership with Scully – I immediately felt that Rosa would find a way to win, even though I didn’t understand how. The same thing took hold of the episode even more, as there were constant reminders that Terry didn’t want to get involved. Putting card metaphors aside, the fact that this episode puts Rosa and Terry aside a bit – in Terry’s case – causes both the end of the episode (starting with a bunny costume kerfuffle) to work. . The influenced bunny costume plan is as funny as the culmination of two major teams’ (Jake / Holt, Amy / Boyle) games, but it slowly drags Rosa’s visual, presentation cabinet in a bunny costume. To add to the confusion, Boyle’s episode “Uh oh. Rosa’s Arrival!”) Ridiculously accelerates to a ham-centered conclusion. And in this case, the ham is very good.

A character who is “too cool for school” like Rosa not only wins something the staff cares about, but also wins three times. It was Rosa for him to jump out of a building and write his name on the fire. Both too many roses? His reaction to the episode’s final label admits that he is more than happy with the chaos he has won, or even more pleased with the pot itself (or the winner). This, in turn, embodies the very ethics and point of the Halloween Heist episodes at the moment: they are at the top, full of Shenanigans, and the staff is behaved in a strange (still character) way. Sometimes there is a surprising amount of toilet humor.

Acute observations

The whole cast reacted to Jake announcing the Halloween Heist, but to me the real reaction was Holt: “Huzzah!”

Jake: “I saw that you all have a playful face. A special shout out for Amy, who only wears a pumpkin suit to hide her heist equipment.”

Amy: “Noah uh. I was greeting the kids at a Halloween party.”

Rosa: “No one believes you.” I continue to appreciate how committed Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero is to covering up a real-life pregnancy.

Amy: "You couldn't win the fifth ball. I did when I was offered it."

Holt: “I won that year. You’re done with a modified version of Cummerbund. And you just went in because you slept that way. “

Amy: “I’m sorry, sir, no one here wants to bone you, dusty old skeleton.”

Holt: “Whoa!” Bone?

Holt: "Is this related to the control system I set up in the apartment?"

Flashback Holt: “Sleep. Sleep, you ugly immoral people. ”

Jake: “No, but now.”

It doesn't end with being an athlete, but Boyle decided that this time the code name would be "Geppetto". Why? "Because I'm a puppet and you're my little ones." It's even sadder that Halloween Heist earns less than a cabinet (one) and Scully (two).

Jake: “But we need you! What can we do if one of us has a plan that encompasses a big, powerful rough? “

Terry: "Not a great sales pitch, Jake." Again, this is the end.

Terry: “Not a great sales pitch, Jake.” Again, this is the end. Amy: “I noticed him watching Lincoln.”

Flashback Amy: “Oh, wow! Rival team!”

Amy: “When it doesn’t work, X-Men: Past Days of the Future.”

Flashback Jake: “Does Magneto and Professor X work together? Amy, do you see that?”

Flashback Amy: “Yeah, I see. I see them all.”

Holt: "I'm lucky I prepared for failure. I didn't want to open it early now, but … Here's Cheddar! Cheddar dog!"

Jake: “Yeah, we all knew he was coming. You don’t have to cook from him like that.” it was necessary. Andre Braugher also ate, saying “Chonky Pupz” and “thicc king.”

In the four months between Halloween and Valentine's Day, Bill went from spending "a big three months" to "someone who's really bad." By chance, Bill is the best Bill.

Terry: “Guys, are you still doing this? Now you know it’s April.”

Jake: “Yeah, Terry – we’re still doing it and we’re still having a great time.”

Jake: "Yeah, Terry – we're still doing it and we're still having a great time."

Holt: “Oh. It is very different. Bunnies gave glasses and small blue jackets. “

Jake: “Vests don’t add anything.”

Holt: “Vests add gravitas.”

Jake: “Adds breast gravity.”

Jane Jetson and Betty Rubble now have more in common than being Hannah-Barbera characters …

Jake: “Did the kids listen to my therapy ?! It feels like a real violation”

Amy: “Jake, Jake, this is Rosa’s moment.”

Gul: “Yes, man. Go tell your fake therapist. “

Jake: “Is that fake ?!”

There are three rules of comedy: Bath lice feed Rosa and Cheddar to feed the ham, and Scully plants ham to eat. Terry didn't feel it and worked on himself to get rid of the smoothness, but the added bath lifted it all up.

A visual treat: Throughout the episode, Terry’s bath smoothies matched the colors of the Infinitude stones.

This episode made me feel bad for Hitchcock. He would definitely destroy Rosa’s chances of winning, but she was a poor boy.

