Brooklyn Nine-Nine focuses on “Trying” for mixed (but memorable) results

“Jake and Amy, Holt is doing something unattainable while adjusting to a new loop; Hitchcock is looking for the love of his life.”

Brooklyn is the thesis for this week’s episode of Nine-NIne’s Try. We now know that the “unresolved conflict” for Jake and Amy has nothing to do with Nine-Nine because it is due to their attempts to have a baby. But before I saw the episode, just out of the title and thesis, I wrote in my notes, “I suppose this Amin had collapsed.” It ends up as an episode that just didn’t happen, and the series is addressing the stresses and struggles of reality – making a better plot than the alternative. I want to thank Brooklyn for acknowledging the challenges and stress that can come from trying to raise nine children. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a serious issue that can be handled properly when it is able to bring its own humor and maintain that tone according to the show.

The plot is also the best part of this episode.

Despite Hitchcock’s divorce party / wedding / divorce party structure and the success of the episode in six months, “Running” is the best of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s structural strangeness. At worst, it is a mess. (Again, pointing to my notes: I wrote in a meeting with Amy Terry and after Terry started talking with Boyle about Guinea pigs: “This episode is set up in a strange way.”) This section stems from Holt’s Hedgehog. … Er… The plot of the day-to-day time is easily A-plot material, though it usually does not get anything close to the focus. And then it ends with a poor conclusion to the lessons he learned. Another part of the problem is the Boyle / Rosa plot that turns Boyle and Rosa into a fool. Apart from watching “Boyle Guinea Pig Doings” in front of Terry, this episode is a great service, especially for him and Rosa, because the existence of the plot causes extremely funny moments … in the Jake / Amy plot.

The six-month episode of this episode says that writers Evan Susser and Van Robichaux have a hard time working on this piece. And on many levels, in fact. Again, Jake / Amy works for A-plot. This also works for the great meta joke of the Holt / Terry plot –

Terry: “It’s been a long time. Since then, a lot has happened.”

Holt: “Well, I wasn’t told a few minutes ago. I was living that day and again.”

And even a bit for Hitchcock’s Prince Charm / Cinderella plot and party structure. But when it comes to the idea that Hitchcock or Cinderella will never be at the Shaw Bar for six months at the same time and at the same time, suspicion can also be stopped. For Boyle / Rosa, the idea that guinea pigs are allowed to do is to do something as a gift to the Nicolas school instead of Boyle, which begins with the notion that suffering and death are inevitable for these creatures, or to continue to do something truly effective. half a year makes them look stupid. Rosa’s first comment on the fact that one of the group is “ugly” loses her humor as this episode tries to avoid the previous episodes that truly characterize her.

But this is a loan that needs credit for this season and for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine breakthrough, which should take six months. As I mentioned at the beginning of the season, with Holtun’s one-year release, the power of TV magic is needed to get through everything and return it to captaincy. The episode is even more redundant for the officer wearing Holt’s uniform than in the last episodes, though it’s still not one of the series’ biggest priorities. In fact, it remains one of the weak points of the series. Things like introducing Amy and Terry to the sergeant and lieutenant, and Holt’s dismissal for the officer, although Brooklyn Nine-Nine has always been interested in moving forward, never seem to find anything deeper. After the fact. Although Holt’s “struggling” with the officer’s fight, substituting a partner for him and not discussing his ongoing frustration at this post, despite having only contacted the staff on several occasions. Based on the time loop component of the plot, of course, Holt learns why the same post is important in six months. Unfortunately, the way he plays it – especially when he sees Holtun talking to a street vendor in Russian, actually ruins this episode (after it has appeared) and knows what he knows.

Still the comic is a plot where Terry’s Holt dunk.

Another aspect of the structural issues of this episode is that “never try”, never trying to slow down. Fast-paced comedy may be great, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine understands the need to breathe. This is something that only exists in the Jake / Amy plot. In a way, everyone and everything (including guinea pigs) is really brilliant, with Jake / Amy’s pregnancy problems. While doing this, it is preparing a strange episode outside the plot.

In the Jake / Amy plot, “Try” is able to make a great balancing act when it comes to the true nature of comedy and concept woes. “The Jake Way”, “Amy Way”, “Hitchcock Way” and so on are all these simple comedic beats that gradually reveal their true frustration (before going back).

Amy: “What perfect person do you need to become pregnant?”

Hitchcock: “We have a baby!”

Amy: “Oh, hell in hell!”

This plot and episode is especially played by Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumeron. Most likely, I think of the most serious moment between the two at Shaw; Amy revealed that she has not been pregnant for a long time after this latest episode and this season is over. Of course, Samberg and Fumero produce wide chests like the story’s vitamins Jake and drunk Amy, but when the jokes stop and you just head over to the heels, Jake and Brooklyn Nine-Nine remind you of how relentless Amy is. At the last moment of this episode, Jack looks at Amy and gives her confidence and reminds her of a family baby or not, which is what this episode will do and should be remembered for.

There is a six-month material that we are working on, which is also a joke, but as the episode goes on and on, there is not much nature to expect from this device. Season Six even made the transition with The Crime Scene better (and better served by Rosa), so it’s not as if the show wasn’t the last example to walk. But let me clarify a few things about this episode. “Run” is everywhere, but the Jake / Amy plot in this episode is perfect. Holt / Terry is comical, though the lack of A-plot, its outcome, and the combination of bigger issues when it comes to really pushing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine status quo change. Hitchcock’s plot is also laughable, though it may take longer. * There is another reason for this strangeness of “To Work”: There are three themes, each of which can easily anchor their individual episodes, but only one is allowed. Because of this and the Boyle / Rosa guinea pig plan – the episode is still the weakest of the season. Fortunately, this season has been very strong and the Jake / Amy plot is really good.

Critical observations

* I didn’t think this would fit in the article I submitted, so here’s how: Hitchcock and Scully are so close, I haven’t experienced any gay tension between the characters until this episode. Not just the content itself, but the direction of the episode (from Kim Nguyen, whose guides work completely to guinea pigs), especially Joel McKinnon Miller. This is not just a gay wedding cake, but the second gay wedding cake and Scully’s altered reaction to the protest twice. It is true that Scully is content (or at least unwritten) until we think she’s responsible for Hitchcock when she learns that Ann’s number is lost, or if she’s convinced that wedding employees prefer their relationship with Hitchcock. On Anna, and on how much she wants things to be just two of them. This is not the first time boys have encountered a woman’s departure, but for the first time, I feel that I have come across such a strange component. Lazy gay jokes in this episode for no reason if it doesn’t continue. If there was a persecution following it, it honestly did not go anywhere, especially if it was not responsive.

If you have an issue with the Jake / Amy plot, the topic of adoption is that it never came to an end. Boyle’s son Nikolaj (as mentioned in this episode) is particularly brilliant, given the fact that he was the result of adoption. It is still very bad when you can never think of adoption, or if the adoption is less than a biological connection, especially in such situations. (Lastly, the main reason I didn’t enjoy it for the two seasons I’ve been watching. If you want to listen to me, buy me a beer and ask me about it for a while.)

What is a sexy calendar: “at 8 in the morning. Coitus ”or“ 7:55 in advance? “

For the record: Holt loves “monotony” rather than “tedious”. She also chooses favorites and Terry? Not at the top of the list.

We rarely get Hitchcock’s search for Cinderella, but at least we try to stick her to Amy’s mouth.

In one episode of Big Samberg and Fumero, drunk Jake and Amy react at the same time during Holt’s passive-aggressive wedding talk.

Jake’s Fee: Wario is cheating. (We also shout for the Megan Rapinoe football jersey. It’s a real winner in this episode.)

Yes, Brooklyn Nine Writer and Producer Neil Campbell is “a very normal person who is a Hitchcock friend, like Larry Britches” Neil Campbell’s Ian English relative; Of course, why not?

. Brooklyn Nine-Nine