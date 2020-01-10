Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets an 80s-style twist with Season 7 trailer!

Loading...

There has been a Brooklyn Nine Nine hole in our hearts since season six, but don’t worry, the wait is over! To prepare us for season seven, the trailer for the upcoming season was released with an 80s-style twist that made Jake Peralta’s Die Hard-Dreams come true.

Show us a little more about Raymond Holt’s fate after Commissioner Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgewick) decided to “punish” him for patrolling for a month before he was promoted. The new season is on and we have very little to do.

But then again, we don’t want too much of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be given away to us, do we?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuJ1ih5srzw (/ embed)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a classic by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, is a show that exudes just as much warmth as Parks and Recreation and The Good Place. Her creations have a beauty that impresses the audience and keeps us up to date season after season. Who knew a show about a couple of cops would get my attention this way? On the other hand, these characters are not exactly your typical group of police officers.

So what’s so exciting about season 7? To be honest, it’s just incredible to have the show back. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, like Parks and Recreation, had a hard time for a while. When the show was on Fox, it was canceled, but many gathered behind it and asked for another station to pick it up, and finally it found its home on NBC – where it belonged from the start.

Now I’m just excited to have all my favorite cop friends back week after week. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a beautiful cast of characters that manages to look at the powers and everyday people that The Good Place comments on in a way that doesn’t make me feel like the world in general cannot be saved. Maybe that’s just the wisdom that Schur and Goor incorporate into their shows.

Still, it’s the kind of TV show I’m waiting for week after week. It’s never a burden to keep up to date, and now, in season seven, I feel my love for the 99 grow with every new look. The year 2020 has already got off to a bad start and with The Good Place coming to an end, it will be wonderful to go to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and fall in love with Jake, Amy, Raymond, Rosa, Terry. Charles and more week after week.

Please do not cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine shortly. I need some kind of Mike Schur content in my life to stay healthy. We all need it.

(Image: NBC)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

,