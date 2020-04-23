Brooklyn Nine-Nine is out of office today

Andre Braugher, Terry Crews; D.J. Pierce (Changela), Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka pulHara) Photo: Jordin Althaus (NBC), HBO

This is what happened on television on Thursday, April 23. It is always east.

Top options

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FX in Hulu, 3:01 a.m., season finale): You’ll never know that dear old Brooklyn Nine-Nine was a little stretched in the teeth, but maybe one death could affect the sitcom. Dan Goor and Michael Schur’s best series had an incredibly strong seventh (seventh!) Season, as evidenced by last week’s terrible “ransom”. Here is LaToya Ferguson:

“Ransom” is not a continuous episode of action, but it provides access to the area. After doing that, it is very superior there as well. Clearly going with more comedic beatings to tell the story of the kidnapping, not with the 1996 ransom, but when the episode reaches its climax, Brooklyn struggles with a stage fight that Nine-Nine doesn’t do at all. go for. In an episode where Holt collects grenades and hits the walls, for the sake of comedy, it only means that the real confrontation between Holt and the kidnapper will bring some warmth. And this expectation gives a very big result.

The season ends as “Brooklyn has a big dark cut”, so we expect it to be quite eventful – LaToya’s final preparations for the season.

Can you bend Yes, all the series so far (except for the evening episode) are waiting for you in Hulu and there is no time like today.

We are here (HBO, 9 a.m., series premiere): “Here’s an easy sale for Drag Race fans. What HBO can’t count is how long the series feels. With so much social alienation around the world due to COVID-19, the importance of the art of bringing people together and bringing them together is the power of live performance.” … There is so much to connect on a thematic level. There is so much to connect on the level of aesthetics or comedy, and research on gender presentation, small town life, and religiously engaged personality and racial intersections. Enjoy a live performance with is enough for a reason to find an opportunity to live. Regardless of the level of motivation or dragged acquaintance, we are here in a charming and attractive reality series and worth watching. ”Kate Kulzick’s brilliant pre-weather research Read the rest.

Permanent coverage

Better things (FX, p. 10)

Wild cards

Super market (NBC, 8 a.m., fifth season finale): Like many shows, the Superstore had to end its fifth season early, meaning that the planned performance for Amy (America Ferrera) could not go as planned. If anything can happen, it’s a sure bet they’ll bring it back for a good farewell at the start of the sixth season, but be prepared for an early, unfinished farewell to the character on the show’s board from now on. .

Will & Grace (NBC, 9 a.m., series finale, again): This is the end of the road for a one-time sitcom, at least until you bring it back and completely ignore what happened in the finale of this second series.

The Shell In Ghost: SAC_2045 (Netflix, 3:01 am, series premiere): “A lot has changed with the Solid State Society in 2006, the last supply of the One-on-One Complex, both on screen and behind the scenes. Kenji Kamiyama returns as the show’s lead writer and director as the original Japanese voice and British counterparts. , Kamiyama joined director Shinji Aramaki, best known for his best CG anime film Appleseed in 2004. Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov replaces Makoto Shimomura as the series’ new character designer, and Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi (Metal Gear Solid, Halo) replaces Yoko Kanno (Cowboy Bebop) as the lead composer of SAC_2045. This new series is a joint production between Production IG, who produced the anime Ultraman CG for Netflix last year, and the future of Adult Swimming and Crunchyroll’s Blade Runner: Black Sola Digital Arts, which plans to work on Lotus. Toussaint Egan’s pre-weather research Read

