Brooklyn Nine-Nine relies on an old friend’s advice in “Retreat”

Compared to the rest of the season so far, “Boot” Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a very cold episode. In fact, the controversial first episode of the season; though it is more desirable to describe it as an episode of Breath. After all, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seven Seven has been dense in terms of plot and humor. Remember Debbie, everyone? While a week of breathing might be necessary for this season, considering that last week’s episode ended with Jake and Amy learning that they would be a baby, and this week’s episode saw Holt return to Captain’s post, it’s a choice. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a time to take a breath.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Craig Robinson’s Doug Judy, is trying to make that choice, including a long-established recurring character in the wild and ‘best friend’ of Jake Peralta. You know, it’s easy to just cool when you cool down with your favorite bro. But unfortunately, Doug Judy doesn’t take a high place in the list of images, and the rest of the episode is full of strange stuff.

I am going to sell the car area now because there is not much. The work order was passed to make the Nine Nine (where the non-existent automatic machine is located) fixed, and Amy decided which type of machine would be located. This is another Brooklyn Nine-Nine plot that can easily stream Nine-Nine’s competitive juices, but instead is a quick presentation of Boyle (who really wants seafood balls) and Hitchcock and Scully. vending machine). The latest ghost pistol, which has too much voltage to provide an exit point, will allow Brooklyn Nine-Nine to return to the automatic status quo by the end of the episode. As you might expect, Hitchcock and Scully have some fun – Terry’s first look at being overly sensitive to eating and killing a car and selling a yogurt, but not much for this plot.

In return for all this competition, it would be better if more members of the Nine-Nine (even though we had never seen them) invest in automatic selection. Instead, there is a plot that is seen as something to make the role even more relevant, which is an insult to Amy and Boyle. This is also the first plot to go with a full man Amy Santiago, la Season One. Although there is an argument that Amy is overly skeptical in later chapters, it is at least funny, not so in the episode.

As for Holt’s first day as captain, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has no choice but to make it all legal, but this plot works better than the automatic rig. Yes, this is the first day Holt has started, but the first rule of thumb is to bring everything back to normal. Instead of verbally punishing Holt, his choice of checking his office is one of the best choices in the Dewayne Perkins scenario for this episode.

But the best choice for this episode is the unraveling of the relationship between Rose and Holt. This proves that Rose is definitely one of her favorites, if not Rose’s # 1 favorite. (Sorry, Terry.) This season has pushed Rose and Holt to be on the same wavelength, and “Delivery” continues. This is possible by allowing Holt to get rid of Rose’s business card / get rid of chewing gum and then return to take all the credit, but that’s also a way for Rosa to choose to chew correctly. change of gum … until the point where Holt is still a bit off. For years, Holt’s influence as a cop is a major result of the plot, but the real strength is that Terry throws Rosa after taking credit for all her work.

* As with this season, I still believe Holt’s choice not to let go of his frustration (and Terry’s open-mindedness) is a missed opportunity. I have written about Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s choice to return to the status quo after a season-long arc, but this is the first time I am excited about how much of a plot point can be seen. would be part of the season and Holtun’s story.

As with the episodes of Halloween Heist (discussed briefly in the episode), each Doug Judy episode revolves around the bend and leads to an exciting conclusion. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine is very good at keeping Doug Judy straight, Jake has always extended her friendship with a criminal who constantly hoodwinks her; “Not all that interesting in the A-plot, compared to the other Doug Judy episodes. It brings a happy ending to Jake and Amy’s wedding invitations. And there’s even a heel because, as Doug Judy puts it:” This way it was easier. “(It also notes the” classic refusal “used throughout the plan.)

But the biggest hurdle to this plot is that Doug Judy is actually on the right side of the law, if you think it is a barrier – Doug Judy’s friends don’t need to invest as much as they hate the ” police friend ” Brooklyn Nine Crime characteristic features. Ninety-nine months is no different than the criminals of the week, meaning they have no chance of investing in them or thinking about the Doug Judy / Jake Peralta relationship. Existing plots are logically sound and are an interesting concept to explore all these years, but the execution is not so interesting. The reverse heist (title retrieval) works both as well as humor as the reversal itself goes off without a single space – because in Jake (ASMR’s best), Doug Judy and Nicole Byers’ Trudy Judy season (“The Tale of Two Robbers”).

If you don’t think the Doud Judy character has expired, neither Judy’s sister is a plot issue – especially Trudy Judy’s newly discovered butt spell keeps things interesting. She also doesn’t pay much attention to Jake, who plays the whole story. Unlike his brother, Trudy Judy is still fresh enough to be a true wild card.

Speaking of episodes of Doug Judy, it’s important to keep fresh: the slow-paced introductions to old-school jams (in this case “Conga”) and Jacques’s never-worn outfits in these episodes. But maybe Doug Judy’s overall format of the episode will be adjusted.

Critical observations

Speaking on the flagship, Doug’s white executive director, “Travis E. Gates III.” Congratulations to Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Travis E. Gates for finally getting the white CEO treatment.

Mark Cuban makes a cameo in this episode if there is anything that interests you.

Shushy rose. This is the case. I have to say it all.

Trudy Judy: “Make cops always copin ‘”

Jake: “That’s not true. I’m doing bad things. I once downloaded an illegal O-Town album. “

Doug Judy: Dang. One of the most difficult boy groups. “

Jake: “Absolutely. They are terrible. “If there was a joke written specifically for me in this episode, it was it. This is a shameful ending. (“I bought it at a D.A.R. concert. It was tied with a shirt.”)

Trudy Judy: “Now I’ll help you get dressed in the fedora, Jason Mraz-lookin’s ass, okay?”

Jake: “I think I’m like Andy Garcia in this hat.”

Doug Judy: “You’re like Seth Green.”

Jake: “Seth Green?”

Trudy Judy: “No. Tom Green. You think Tom Green.”

Doug Judy: “Tom Green.”

Jake: “Tom Green? No, go back to Jason Mraz. “

I apologize to Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson, but the presentation of “Opposites Attraction” did nothing for Ryan Hansen and Samira Wiley. Jake was also right: “The worst rap!”

Trudy Judy: “I knew it was wrong to call the police. So you just have to contact people who are the same as you.”

Jake: “This is a terrible lesson.”

Trudy Judy: “Sometimes things don’t work. Sometimes things are not true. ”

Terry: “Rosa!”

Holt: “Saved.”

