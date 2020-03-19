Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Top Chef and more

Craig Robinson, Andy SambergFoto: John P. Fleenor (NBC)

This is what is happening in the television world on Thursday 19 March. It is always east.

Top Options

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 am): Find who is coming back and evolving, and suddenly find a song and scheme.

Like many stars in the sitcom world, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has several players who come back for hours, no matter what. Craig Robinson’s Doug Judy – Cake Peralta’s eternal BFF – is one of those players. Expect some music styles, some double jumps and a hearty bro bird or two. LaToya Ferguson will gather.

Can you bend?: Yes. In the US, all episodes of the current season are available on Hulu.

The best cook (Bravo, premiere of season 17, 10 minutes 75 minutes): Randall Colburn will be heading to the premiere of this very angry season, which saw his opponents in the squares of the previous season.

Can you bend?: You can be sure. Sixteen seasons of competitive cooking awaits you in Hulu.

Constant coverage

Devs (Fulu Hulu, 3:01 am).

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 p.m.)

The culprit (USA, 9 pages)

Better things (FX, 10 pages)

Wild Cards

After The Truth: The Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (HBO, 9 p.m. premiere): We would not call this documentary a “light image,” but I’m sure it will appear on time.

Modified Carbon: Out (Netflix, 3:01 am, first season): If you missed the second season of Netflix’s fantastic hit, today comes the universe-expanding anime adaptation.

