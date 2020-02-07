Brooklyn officials ask for answers after ICE officer shoots man in face during eviction fight

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn – Community leaders ask for answers after a Brooklyn man was shot in the face after allegedly interfering with US immigration and customs officials during a arrested Thursday.

Protesters are expected at the Maimonedes medical center, where Eric Diaz-Cruz is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and other elected officials held a press conference Friday morning to demand responsibility for the ICE, saying the Gravesend section shooting should never have happened in a sanctuary city like New York.

He also asked why ICE officers are not equipped with body-worn cameras like those worn by NYPD officers.

The shooting took place just before 8:15 a.m. on 12th Street, where authorities stated that the ICE officer on duty drew his gun when he was trying to serve a deportation order to Gaspar Avendano Hernandez .

While the police were trying to detain Avendano Hernandez, they apparently fought with the son of his girlfriend, Eric Diaz-Cruz. The officer fired his pistol, striking the face, Cruz, 26, in the face.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

“He resisted because they didn’t show him any paper, like” Oh, I’m the police, “no badge, no nothing, no warrant, no nothing,” said the victim’s brother, Kevin Yanez Cruz. “They just approached him, and that’s why he reacted like he reacted. He didn’t say, ‘Come down,’ he didn’t say anything. And he had nothing, my brother, he had no weapons in his hands, nothing. The minute they attack him, they approach the door, I’m here, my brother is there, he thought I was going to get involved, and he pointed the gun at my brother and didn’t even hesitate and pulled the trigger. “

Avendano Hernandez was struck with a Taser and taken into custody. Now there are questions as to whether he was actually in the country legally.

According to the Mexican Consulate General in New York, Avendano-Hernandez was legally in the United States on a valid tourist visa and arrived last week from Mexico.

ICE replied: “We have no indication of visa” for Avendano-Hernandez, “an illegal foreigner expelled from Mexico with a conviction for assault in 2011 in New York”.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tore up the agency.

“ICE is doing its own thing, creating havoc, in many cases, like they did here, creating danger, what they did here,” he said. “They created a very dangerous situation that the NYPD had to intervene and stabilize and manage. It cannot be part of their game plan to shoot someone who was not the person they were trying to pick up. t sound like that has been particularly well managed. “

The victim’s family stood outside the hospital with angry protesters Thursday evening.

“ICE is coming like a bunch of renegades and people are injured, we don’t need ice in our communities,” said Hawk Newsome, with Black Lives Matter.

There was no involvement of the NYPD in the shooting, although agents from the ICE are said to have contacted the NYPD. The investigation is ongoing.

“A United States Immigration and Customs Fugitive Operations (ICE) team dumped at least one gun in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday morning when officers were physically attacked while trying to ‘arrest Gasper Avendando-Hernandez, a foreigner from Mexico, twice deported, with a 2011 Conviction for Assault in New York, “said the ICE in a statement. “The New York Police Service arrested Avendando-Hernandez on February 3 for possession of a counterfeit instrument, a criminal criminal charge. The ICE attempted to depose an immigration detainee after his last arrest, but the subject went to was released from police custody before the ICE could house an inmate. This forced ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the dungeons of a prison. Avendando-Hernandez is currently detained by the ICE, as well as another individual, whose name has not been released. Two ICE officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. an investigation by the ICE Professional Liability Office. No further details are available at this time. “

Avendano Hernandez was arrested by the NYPD for driving with a falsified Connecticut license plate earlier this week and has already been arrested for domestic violence.

ICE learned of the license plate incident and began to evict it.

