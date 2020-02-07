Brooklyn officials ask for answers after ICE officer shoots man in face during eviction fight in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn – A US immigration and customs officer shot a man with a face who tried to intervene in a deportation arrest in Brooklyn, and now local authorities want answers.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and other elected officials held a press conference Friday morning to demand US Immigration and Customs Accounts (ICE).

Adams said the Thursday morning shooting in the Gravesend section should never have happened in a sanctuary city like New York.

He also asked why ICE officers are not equipped with body-worn cameras like those worn by NYPD officers.

The incident occurred on 12th Street in Gravesend just before 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the ICE officer on duty fired his weapon when he attempted to serve an expulsion order on Gaspar Avendano Hernandez.

While the police were trying to detain Avendano Hernandez, they apparently got into a fight with the son of his girlfriend, Eric Cruz.

The officer fired his pistol, striking the face, Cruz, 26, in the face.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maimonides hospital.

“He resisted because they didn’t show him any paper, like” Oh, I’m the police, “no badge, no nothing, no warrant, nothing,” said eyewitness Kevin Yanez Cruz. “They just approached him, and that’s why he reacted like he reacted. He didn’t say, ‘Come down,’ he didn’t say anything. And he had nothing, my brother, he had no weapons in his hands, nothing. The minute they attack him, they approach the door, I’m here, my brother is there, he thought I was going to get involved, and he pointed the gun at my brother and didn’t even hesitate and pulled the trigger. “

Avendano Hernandez was struck with a Taser and taken into custody. He was also taken to the hospital.

The victim’s family stood outside the hospital with angry protesters later Thursday evening. They plan to do the same on Friday morning.

“ICE is coming like a bunch of renegades and people are injured, we don’t need ice in our communities,” said Hawk Newsome with Black Lives Matter.

There was no involvement of the NYPD in the shooting, although agents from the ICE are said to have contacted the NYPD. An investigation is underway.

“A United States Immigration and Customs Fugitive Operations (ICE) team dumped at least one gun in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday morning when officers were physically attacked while trying to ‘arrest Gasper Avendando-Hernandez, a foreigner from Mexico, twice deported, with a 2011 Conviction for Assault in New York, “said the ICE in a statement. “The New York Police Service arrested Avendando-Hernandez on February 3 for possession of a counterfeit instrument, a criminal criminal charge. The ICE attempted to depose an immigration detainee after his last arrest, but the subject went to was released from police custody before the ICE could house an inmate. This forced ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the dungeons of a prison. Avendando-Hernandez is currently detained by the ICE, as well as another individual, whose name has not been released. Two ICE officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. an investigation by the ICE Professional Liability Office. No further details are available at this time. “

Avendano Hernandez was arrested by the NYPD for driving with a forged Connecticut license plate earlier this week and has a history of domestic violence.

ICE learned of the license plate incident and began to evict it.

———-

* More Brooklyn News

* Send us a tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news

* Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.