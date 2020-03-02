Brooks and Dunn to perform in May in Tampa

By
Nellie McDonald
-
brooks-and-dunn-to-perform-in-may-in-tampa

Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brooks and Dunn are set to make a pitstop in Tampa as part of their REBOOT 2020 tour.

The musical duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, will be performing on May 29 at 7 p.m. at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard will be a special guest at the concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit, Live Nation’s website.

