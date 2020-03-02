brooks-and-dunn-to-perform-in-may-in-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brooks and Dunn are set to make a pitstop in Tampa as part of their REBOOT 2020 tour.
The musical duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, will be performing on May 29 at 7 p.m. at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard will be a special guest at the concert.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.
For more information visit, Live Nation’s website.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida
Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19
Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19
Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas
CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs
Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game
Tampa Bay man, woman ‘presumptively’ test positive for coronavirus
Monday Midday Weather Update
Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Trending Stories