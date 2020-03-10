Brother Claressa Shields Sent A Year In Prison For Weigh-In Attack

exclusive
TMZ.com
Claressa Shields‘brother was charged one year behind bars for assaulting a man in the weight of a boxing superstar back in October.
As you may recall … the scene was wild Shields–Ivana Habazin pre-fight ceremony in Flint, Mi. – along with Habazin’s trainer who had to rush to the hospital after witnesses said she was nursing.
He is on the rise, leaving the arena. #Boxing #ShieldsHabazin pic.twitter.com/8GnWBu0Wtx
– Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 4, 2019
@JonathanD_TV
The man – 68 years old James Ali Bashir | – is seriously hurt to attack … his face and mouth were both bloodied.
Authorities later said the attacker Artist Mack – Shields’ 28-year-old brother – and charged him felony assault with the purpose of doing more harm to the body.
The charge, if convicted, carries a maximum of 10 YEARS in prison.
However, Mack struck a deal with prosecutors last month to avoid that fate … agreeing to request a lesser charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault on the case.
And, according to court documents obtained through TMZ Sports, a judge ordered Mack on Tuesday to serve 365 days behind bars … but he was given 158 days credit for the time served.
We reached out to Mack’s lawyer for comment … but so far, no word has come back.
As for Shields-Habazin … it was posted until January 10 after the change – but Shields won easily.