Brother Claressa Shields Sent A Year In Prison For Weigh-In Attack

Claressa Shields‘brother was charged one year behind bars for assaulting a man in the weight of a boxing superstar back in October.

As you may recall … the scene was wild Shields–Ivana Habazin pre-fight ceremony in Flint, Mi. – along with Habazin’s trainer who had to rush to the hospital after witnesses said she was nursing.

The man – 68 years old James Ali Bashir | – is seriously hurt to attack … his face and mouth were both bloodied.

Authorities later said the attacker Artist Mack – Shields’ 28-year-old brother – and charged him felony assault with the purpose of doing more harm to the body.

The charge, if convicted, carries a maximum of 10 YEARS in prison.

However, Mack struck a deal with prosecutors last month to avoid that fate … agreeing to request a lesser charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault on the case.

And, according to court documents obtained through TMZ Sports, a judge ordered Mack on Tuesday to serve 365 days behind bars … but he was given 158 days credit for the time served.

We reached out to Mack’s lawyer for comment … but so far, no word has come back.

As for Shields-Habazin … it was posted until January 10 after the change – but Shields won easily.