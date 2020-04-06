Brother Goo Hara Calls for Punishing Pa Power in Choi Jong Bum’s Next Trial

Brother Goo Hara has shared his thoughts on Choi Jong Bum’s future boyfriend.

In September 2018, Goo Hara and Choi Jong Bum engaged in physical abuse, and Choi Jong Bum attacked Goo Hara by threatening to break the sex tape.

In August 2019, Choi Jong Bum received a prison sentence of one year and six months, suspended for three years. This means that if they commit three years of probation, they will be out of prison for a year and six months. He was found guilty of four counts – disturbance, assault, coercion, and property damage. He was released on charges of making the film without his consent after a judge ruled that it was not like the defense did not fight the victim’s wishes, even though the victim did not consent.

In September 2019, both parties filed an appeal and the case moved to a second trial, which is set for May 21. Goo Hara passed away in November 2019.

On April 6, Goo Hara’s brother Goo Ho In uploaded a video of Goo Hara singing a karaoke and his thoughts on Choi Jong Bum’s trial. He also said “Act Goo Hara,” which is called Goo Ho in a way as to change the law that is not just about the claim of inheritance parents who abandoned their children.

Hello. This is Goo Hara’s older brother, Goo Ho In.

After news reports about the last court of appeal Choi Jong Bum since May, many people are asking about our position, I want to tell you as a representative of the victim’s family.

As you may know, the culprit Choi received the trial sentence on the first try and was released back to the public. But after being released for trial, Choi surprisingly showed a very different attitude to one of his reflections, by opening a salon and holding an opening party. Family and many people who love and loved Hara angry behavior Choi are not ashamed.

Unfortunately, the punishment for acts of violence in our country is very weak and weak when it comes to protecting victims. We are still fascinated by the way Choi was released without his permission and returned to the community after receiving a probation sentence despite suffering severe mental illness as a result of attacks and threats.

We once again cite a strong sentence for the offender Choi who had a profound effect on Hara’s extreme decision. We sincerely hopefully not least in the second session, the sentence fair will be granted to those who do evil are horrible, by the ruler of that wise of a common understanding and a sense of justice.

In addition, we hope that there will be a systematic improvement to those who suffered abuse over this case Now we think about it in detail and different ways about this with the legitimate representative Noh Jong Eon.

We help thank many people who loved him and loved the Hara.

P.S. As a result of many people who agree with the Act’s Goo Hara, we received 100,000 marks in the petition are sent to the National Assembly. Our petitions are now being filed after the procedure of the National Assembly and forwarded to the Law and Justice Committee of the National Assembly. I hope that the Goo Hara Act is passed under the new National Assembly. Thanks again to those who are in Korea and abroad that complete and sign a petition to it.

From Goo Ho In.

If you want to chat with other people, do not hesitate to get help and seek. Click right here For a list of international hotspots that you can call, and if you cannot find a registered country, please specify a local emergency number.