Brother of Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena Bomber guilty of 22 murders

Breaking News

Shutterstock Premier

The brother of the man stopped the explosion Ariana GrandeThe Manchester Arena concert in 2017 was found guilty of 22 murders.

Hashem Abedi was found guilty on Tuesday in the Justice Hall in London where prosecutors of Hashem are just as guilty of assaults as his brother, Salman Abedi |, killing himself and 22 others when he fired a bomb.

Play video content

5/22/17

Hashem at first refused to be involved in the attacks and tried to distance himself from his brother. However, prosecutors say although Hashem was not in the UK at the time of the attack, his DNA and fingerprints were found on the property where the bomb was made.

Prosecutors say the court’s evidence showed Hashem was involved in research, experimentation and the manufacture of explosives before returning to Libya a month before the deadly attack. Hashem was also found guilty of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit arson.

As we reported … the explosions occurred at the end of Ariana’s concert where thousands fled in the chaos. At the time, a source connected to Ariana told us that she was leaving the stage when everyone heard the explosion.

Less than a month ago, Ariana was joined by the stars as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Liam Gallagher put on A One Love concert in Manchester to honor the victims.

Play video content

8/17/18

PEOPLE 1 RADIO

More than a year after the deadly attack, Ariana also failed to capture the emotion of talking about the ordeal.