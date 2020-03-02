[Brother of slain Sumter Co. deputy speaks for the duration of funeral providers]

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — It was a somber Sunday, as users of the Sumter neighborhood came alongside one another to honor the daily life of a fallen officer killed in the line of obligation previous 7 days.

Corporal Andrew Gillette was gunned down Tuesday early morning as he attempted to provide an eviction observe at a Sumter County residence.

Deputy Gillette’s brother Steve Gillette says his brother died doing what he beloved, serving.

Gillette who was 37 a long time previous is survived by his wife and 11 calendar year aged son.