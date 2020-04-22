Brother Wally’s special program includes popular household goods

When home is the center of most people’s lives nowadays, you may feel inclined to shine your personal space with some new design. Enter Brother Vellies, an online shopping destination built on a celebration of traditional African design practices and techniques. It is quickly becoming a source of luxury footwear and accessories from countries all over the world, many of which will be hard to find anywhere else.

Now, the brand adopts this philosophy and applies it to artificial home products. Starting today, Brother Vellies is launching a monthly subscription program called “Something Special,” where you can list a bundle of expertly curated items – including mugs, cloud socks and puzzles – all ethically produced by artisans in the Brother Vellies community. .

“I created Brother Vellies with the intention of comforting and sharing the work of certain communities,” said Aurora James, the brand’s creative director. “Over the past five years, my communities have grown exponentially and expanded, but my mission remains the same. The thing that brought me the most joy during that time was to produce special items from our artistic community that would benefit our community of Wallis brothers while home.”

One such item is what James called her a “beloved Mexican mug,” which quickly became a popular commodity among her fans and followers.

Courtesy of Brother Wally

“I never dreamed I would make them and sell them to a waiting list of thousands of people,” James shared. “Right now, we can make 5-10 cups a day. It’s a full process of sustainable local love, care and sourcing. Which made me think: What is luxury if not it? Luxury can no longer be represented by a price point, it must Being represented only by process. “

To sign up for $ 35 a month, visit Brother Wally’s website, where you can also get a feel for what to expect from your first boyfriend (think handmade ceramic vases by Mexican artisans or hand-poured candles from New York). According to the brand, the “Something Special” program will remain in effect for at least the next six months, and members will receive their items by the 15th of each month.