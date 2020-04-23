Brotheran’s sister Elizabeth Warren Donald Died Of Coronavirus

(BOSTON) – Sen. brotheran’s cousin. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, died of coronavirus, the Massachusetts senator said.

The former Democratic presidential candidate says her brother died Tuesday evening. He went on to serve in the military after joining the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and was “pretty and funny, a good leader,” Warren said.

Read more: Coronavirus is Live

“I am grateful to the nurses and first responders who cared for him, but it’s hard to know that no family can hold his hand or say ‘I love you at one time— and there are no funerals for those we have. Who loves to hold each other. I will miss you my brother, “she said.

The Boston Globe reports that Reed, 86, died in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after a genetic test.

Herring flew B-47 and B-52 bombs for the Air Force, and deployed 288 troops in Vietnam, the newspaper reported. He served as a B-52 pilot and commander of the Air Force before retiring in 1973 as a military officer.

“What gave him more in particular was his smile — a slow-paced, always-like expression of his own light, which illuminated everyone around him,” Warren said.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.