Brothers Keepers associate going through new rates

A Surrey rapper and Brothers Keepers associate is struggling with new costs just after he allegedly escaped from law enforcement as they executed a curfew verify at his property past 7 days.

Naseem Ali Mohammed, 21, was launched on quite a few disorders after currently being billed in Ontario in December with illegal confinement, assault, pointing a firearm, uttering loss of life threats, theft and robbery.

He was beneath property arrest at his family’s Surrey household when the area RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Crew arrived about 6 p.m. on March 2 to do the curfew examine, as well as arrest him on a B.C. warrant connected to a driving though prohibited demand laid previous tumble.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko confirmed Monday that Mohammed opened the door a crack, observed the officers and then “slammed the door appropriate away.”

“They verbally arrested him, but did not have him in hand,” she claimed.

They assumed he was holed up in the property, so known as for aid to build a containment place all over the residence. But when a relative arrived at the house a when later on, they searched inside of and advised police that Mohammed was not there.

Now he is dealing with further costs of breaching a launch purchase, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and escaping lawfully custody or getting unlawfully at significant.

There is a new warrant out for his arrest.

Mohammed, who raps underneath the identify Wlatt, is shut to several Metro Toronto rappers, including a guy identified as Why-G.

On Instagram, Why-G lamented the murder of his mate and fellow rapper Keeshawn Brown, who was gunned down in a south Surrey residence on Dec. 23, 2019.

Why-G also did a rap tune with Mohammed that was posted on YouTube on Oct. 31, 2019.

Mohammed is intently connected to the Brothers Keepers. In 2018, he was on a Vancouver harbour cruise with gang users, captured in photographs of the celebration acquired by Postmedia.

He travelled to Russia very last calendar year with Toronto rapper Pressa and was showcased in a movie of the journey posted to YouTube.

A Postmedia investigation lately revealed that warring gangsters with the Brothers Keepers and their rivals in the Kang group have been putting up rap songs on line, taunting each individual other and advocating a lot more violence.

Just one of the tracks supporting the Kang side involved a recording of a 911 simply call built by the brother of Gavinder Grewal immediately after he located the Brothers Keepers chief shot to loss of life in his North Vancouver penthouse.

