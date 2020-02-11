Brouillette: United States not concerned about new Opec production cuts | money

The logo of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries Organization (Opec) can be seen on June 19, 2018 at the Opec headquarters in Vienna. – Reuters pic

VIENNA, February 11 – The United States is not concerned about the prospect of further production cuts by Opec and its allied oil producers, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said today.

A technical committee that advises the organization of petroleum-exporting countries and their allies led by Russia has proposed an additional production cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters last week.

The manufacturer group known under the name Opec + has already made cuts of 1.2 million bpd since January 2019 in order to reduce the global supply flood and to support crude oil prices. Opec will meet in Vienna next month.

“We are not concerned about the decision that Opec could make, and whatever they make will be good for them, and we appreciate what they do,” Brouillette told reporters on the sidelines of a conference at the UN headquarters Nuclear Guardian in Vienna.

“They will meet and make a decision that works best for them, but I think their ability to influence oil prices the way they did, you know, three, four, five before Decades are fundamentally different, ”said Brouillette.

He also said that liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are the lowest in years, “the future for LNG is still promising.”

Global LNG prices have dropped to a new record low as the corona virus outbreak dampened demand for gas in China due to a supply surge.

Prices have collapsed for months due to the mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record gas reserves in Europe, and slower economic growth due to the US-China trade war.

US gas producers expect LNG exports to grow spectacularly in the coming years to absorb record amounts of gas from shale formations such as the Permian basin in West Texas and the Bakken field in North Dakota.

“There is an enormous demand for LNG all over the world. The talks with China went well … and I assume that you will reach further agreements not only in China but also in Europe in the coming months”, Brouillette said – Reuters