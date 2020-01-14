Brown hires Kevin Stefanski as head coach

CLEVELAND – Kevin Stefanski is repairing the broken browns.

The Vikings offensive coordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns’ return in 1999, which has been a resounding debacle of two decades to date.

37-year-old Stefanski, who has spent 14 seasons as an assistant in Minnesota and has never been a head coach, signed a five-year contract. Financial terms were not immediately available. Stefanski will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Introducing a new trainer is an annual or semi-annual exercise for the Browns, who have not been in the playoffs since 2002 and have been constantly looking for a trainer to restore their damaged image. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have hired five coaches, and the Browns have been 33-94-1 since they agreed to buy the team before the 2012 season.

Stefanski accepted the terms of the contract and agreed to accept the job in Cleveland on Sunday, one day after the end of the Viking season, with a 27:10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very intelligent coach with a high football IQ who could develop a deep understanding of the expectations of his players, hold them accountable and master the challenges and opportunities that arise during an entire season” the Haslams said in a statement. “Kevin illustrates these qualities and more.

“He has an enormous ability to communicate well and communicate well with his players, has experienced many facets of coaching in a team and knows how to put them in the best position to be successful and to build a successful culture at the same time. “

The Browns spent two weeks talking to candidates, selecting Stefanski from a group of eight, including Patriot’s offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was part of six Super Bowl winners.

Although Stefanski had no experience as head coach, the Browns were impressed when he interviewed a year ago. But Cleveland instead hired Freddie Kitchens, who was overcrowded in his first season and fired after a 6:10 win with a squad full of talent.

Stefanski appealed to the Browns in part for his adaptability. Since 2006 he has been working for the Vikings under three head coaches. He has also been successful in developing quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​for the past two years, and the Browns are counting on helping Baker Mayfield, who has had a disappointing second season.

Mayfield’s stats were consistently worse as his touchdown passes dropped from 27 to 22. He threw 21 interceptions compared to 14 in 2018 and his completion percentage dropped from 63.8 to 59.4.

“It is of course very exciting for me and my family,” said Stefanski. “We’re really looking forward to moving here and settling in Cleveland and experiencing the adventure of everything. From a professional perspective, I couldn’t be more eager to work with this group. I think we have some really good players here.

“I think we have some outstanding people in this building. I know we have to add a GM and add some more pieces to this puzzle. I think the eager part for me is going to work, buckling up and putting together a program. “

Stefanski is in the early stages of his workforce and could bring some Minnesota colleagues to his coordinators. Attacking coordinator Todd Monken is not expected to be taken over by the Browns, and it is not yet clear whether it will be Steve Wilks, Cleveland’s defensive coordinator.

Stefanski is expected to retain Specials team coordinator Mike Priefer, who has dramatically improved the team’s punting, kicking and coverage units in one season. He and Stefanski worked with the Vikings from 2011 to 18.

After Stefanski signed, the Browns focused on finding a new general manager after John Dorsey was surprisingly displaced after the season.

Eagles Vice President Andrew Berry, who previously worked in Cleveland’s front office, is expected to be interviewed later this week for the GM opening. Berry was part of a front office with the Browns that oversaw the teams that went in consecutive seasons 1-15 and 0-16.

The team has also asked for permission to interview the Vikings assistant, GM George Paton, who is familiar with the team’s plans, The Associated Press said. If their request is granted, the Browns will speak to him in the next few days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not publish his plans.

Stefanski has worked with Paton in Minnesota for the past 13 years.

Jimmy Haslam recently stressed the importance of his coach and GM working closely together in the future. Berry’s familiarity with Cleveland’s squad and his connection with Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta seem to put him in a good relationship.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES