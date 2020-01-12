Browns coaching search: Kevin Stefanski will be the next head coach

Loading...

CLEVELAND – The Browns did not pass Kevin Stefanski a second time.

Cleveland hires the offensive coordinator of the Vikings to become their new coach, a person familiar with the decision, told The Associated Press.

Stefanski agreed to accept the position on Sunday, a day after Minnesota 27-10 was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team made the decision has not announced.

37-year-old Stefanski became the Cleveland coach almost a year ago, but finished second when the Browns selected Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after a disappointing, drama-filled 6-10 season. Stefanski spent this past season reinforcing his varied resume when driving Minnesota, and the Browns made sure they would not let him escape.

Stefanski, who has been with the Vikings since 2006, has been Cleveland’s 10th full-time coach since the rebirth of the franchise in 1999. He has been hired by Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam since he bought the team in 2012.

The decision means that no minority candidates were hired by NFL teams this season. Dallas, Carolina, Washington and the Dallas Cowboys also filled vacancies.

Stefanski will inherit a selection list that includes much offensive talent with quarterback Baker Mayfield, broad receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb walk back. But the Browns did not comply with their billing under Kitchens, which was incapable of imparting discipline and could not tamper with almost endless distractions around the club.

Stefanski’s life is immersed in sport. His father, Ed, is an old NBA director who currently works as an adviser to the Detroit Pistons.

The Browns chose Stefanski after a two-week search in which they interviewed eight well-known candidates. Patriots ‘offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were supposed to be the other finalists.

Stefanski faced Saleh in Saturday’s game, but the defensive dominance of the 49ers didn’t seem to affect Haslam and his search committee, led by Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

A year ago, DePodesta recommended Stefanski for the opening of the Browns, but was replaced by Haslam and the then general manager John Dorsey, who was recently fired. Stefanski was the only candidate interviewed by the Browns for the second consecutive year and he will be the 18th full-time coach in franchise history.

Stefanski worked with the running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks of Minnesota under three coaches. This will be his first time as head coach at every level. Quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​developed with Stefanski and that appealed to the Browns; Mayfield struggled in his second season after breaking the rookie record of the competition for touchdown passes in 2018.

Now that they have their coach, the Browns will try to pair him with a new general manager after breaking the ties with Dorsey on December 31 after two seasons. Dorsey, who rebuilt the Cleveland roster, left after refusing to accept a limited role offered by Haslam.

On Saturday, the Browns asked permission to interview Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry, who spent three years in Cleveland. Berry reportedly preferred Stefanski during last year’s coaching quest and could now get the chance to work with him.