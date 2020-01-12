Browns hires the Vikings offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, as head coach

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – The Cleveland Browns are expected to hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the next head coach.

League sources said ESPN and NFL Media on Sunday that 37-year-old Stefanski will replace Browns’ former head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired on December 29 after Cleveland’s 6-10 in his first full season Had set a record.

Stefanski was also a finalist for the Browns’ head coaching job offer last year, but Cleveland decided to move Kitchens from his position as an interim offensive coordinator.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated Vikings 27-10 in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, paving the way for the Browns to progress with Stefanski.

Stefanski becomes the Browns’ 18th head coach in franchise history. He will be the fifth head coach that owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have hired since the team was bought in 2012.

Stefanski, who played on Penn’s defensive and graduated in 2005, has been an assistant to the Vikings for the past 13 years. He took over as interim offensive coordinator in Minnesota last season and was promoted to offensive coordinator this year.

The Vikings ranked eighth in the NFL and sixth in the Rushing offensive (133.3 meters per game) with 25.4 points per game.

Since the Browns are likely to hire Stefanski, there are currently no head coaching vacancies in the league.