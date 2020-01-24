Browns’ Kareem Hunt was cited for speeding; Police say marijuana was found in the vehicle

January 24 (UPI) – Marijuana was found in a car driven by Cleveland Browns, who brought Kareem Hunt back during a traffic disruption earlier this week, police said.

According to a Rocky River, Ohio police report, police stopped Hunt for driving too fast on Tuesday and noticed the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The traffic jam was placed in the stern of a police cruiser while a search was made for a probable cause.

During the search, the police discovered small amounts of marijuana in three different locations in a backpack in the back seat of Hunt’s car. According to the report, the police confiscated the backpack as evidence.

Hunt was only spearheaded for speeding. The Browns told ESPN that they “are aware of this and are looking at it.”

An NFL spokesman said the league was “aware of the Hunt thing,” but declined to comment.

Although Hunt was only cited for the traffic violation, he could be disciplined by the NFL. Previously, he had been suspended for eight games this season for violating the NFL’s Code of Conduct.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt in November 2018 after kicking a woman in downtown Cleveland in a video. He signed with the Browns in February 2019.