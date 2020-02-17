[browse-john-henry’s-opening-statement-about-the-mookie-betts-trade]

%MINIFYHTML4004d7c4f0af636fc0f454316df6ac7c11%

Listed here is the full textual content of the statement of the Crimson Sox direct owner, John Henry, issued at the starting of his push convention on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida, at the team’s spring education elaborate. Henry also owns the World. The transcript was supplied by the Purple Sox.

“This morning, before answering your thoughts, I would like to start out by addressing Pink Sox followers immediately about this offseason. We are used to tough out of season, but this has been significantly tough.

“So allow me get started by indicating that when extraordinary issues have been introduced to you this offseason, individuals of us sitting below right now know that our baseball functions section below the leadership of Chaim and Brian has taken care of these issues incredibly effectively.” We have self-assurance and optimism, whilst we are conscious of how all these challenges have an impact on them, Red Sox lovers. We come to feel dependable for going through any obstacle that occurs in a way to safeguard the organization and shift ahead in the extensive phrase, whether or not in the industry or outdoors it.