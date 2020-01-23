Bruce Cassidy enjoys an all-star experience

ST. LOUIS – It’s not easy there in the current NHL coaching climate.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy noted during the All-Star Game media day on Thursday that several of the recent coaches who had been relieved of their duties this season had in the past brought a team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

“You see someone like that Gerard (gallant) Peter (Laviolette), you are so, “those guys are successful,” Peter Laviolette, Gerard, all the boys with teams are going to the Stanley Cup, so you start to think, well, we lost in the Stanley Cup final last year. ”

There is no reason to believe that Cassidy is not safe even in the current climate; the Bruins are on top of the Atlantic Division and Cassidy signed a long-term extension in the fall. But when he prepares to coach his first All-Star Game, the unpleasant subject is still not easy to avoid.

“It belongs to the company we signed up for,” he said. “Before it goes if you are not going well and now it is a bit more unpredictable. Sometimes a team is going well, but there is something behind the scenes, maybe it does not meet expectations, so you never feel really safe. But if you let it bother you, I don’t think you’re better off. ”

Cassidy can coach the Atlantic captain, David Pastrnak, which helps to raise awareness because he coaches players who are typically rivals.

It is also a chance to become a little more creative and have some fun with the competition’s selection frame event.

“I recently called a previous coach, he had been with a few of them,” Cassidy said. “He said, not really (any strategy). He said talk to your guys and find out who wants to play with whom. It just happens that our captain is Pasta, so we’ll have a good sit-down and feel the get room and discover who wants to play with whom. I think sometimes you take players away from teammates, let them play with other people, but if (Brady) Tkachuk and (Anthony) Duclair want to play together, then we talk about it. ”

The low pressure is a change of pace compared to the last time Cassidy coached an event in St. Louis. This time a win or loss won’t send him home with too many emotions.

This time it’s a fun showcase with the best players in the world.

Ladies 3-on-3 could steal the show

Elite women’s hockey players participate in NHL All-Star festivities for the second consecutive season, but this time they have their own stage with the 3-on-3 competition during the skill match on Friday evening.

“We are all joking because we are all together now and we are all friends of the ice, and as soon as it comes on the ice, it really comes down to pride for our country,” said Team VS Annie Pankowski. “I know it’s going to be a great game and a great talent. We’ve never had the chance to play 3-in-3, and I think it’s just going to be so much fun.”

The rivalry is important, but for one night that is put aside with all the attention for the growth of the game and the awareness of all involved.

“I think it’s a great visibility for us, a great platform to be here at the NHL All-Star Weekend. It’s going to be exciting for us,” Canada said Marie-Philip Poulin. “I know we’re talking about the rivalry between Canada and the US, but tomorrow it’s all about women’s hockey. We want to make it grow together. We want to make it all grow together. And see this again today, little girls see that hockey want to play, want to start all over, I think that’s where we all started where we had no idea how to put on our shin guards, where to place our shoulder guards, but that’s part of it. It will be really exciting. ”