Bruce Kulick On His Dispute With His Brother Bob: ‘It’s Unlucky That It Went That Way’

Previous KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick claims that his romantic relationship with his brother, legendary guitarist and record producer Bob Kulick, is “not wholesome.”

Bruce talked over his estranged older brother five months right after Bob created a general public put up on his individual Fb webpage as as perfectly as on his Instagram accusing Bruce of contributory “copyright infringement” about the sale of “Kulick Brothers” merchandise objects, such as a signed picture. In accordance to Bob, the goods were being built available by way of Kiss Army Products with permission from Bruce only. Bob went on to say that Bruce “has a restraining purchase” against him, but didn’t offer you any extra details about the conditions that led to the buy becoming issued.

Questioned in new interview with music journalist Miles “The Shoe” Schuman regardless of whether he and his brother have designed amends because Bob‘s first on the internet outburst, Bruce said (see video down below): “Of study course, in just about every family members dispute or organization dispute that persons have, there is two sides to the story. And I decided not to get into the sandbox type of detail in this problem. So I laid out, and I am gonna continue being laying out.

“Unfortunately, my relationship’s not nutritious with him, but it’s greater just to say that there is certainly nothing much more to say about it,” he ongoing. “It’s unlucky that it went that way. I took the substantial street, and that is why I’m not gonna truly focus on any details about it. But I would imagine anyone who sees it as an exterior man or woman would go, like, ‘All ideal. Properly, what is the other side? What is likely on on the other aspect?’

“It is not that I was not harm by it or upset about it, but that did not total to me responding either. The correct reaction was not to react. And for a lot of other factors much too. So it’s just not one thing I explore ever. I’m not upset with you that you talked about it, but all people which is kind of viewed any of that or heard any of that has acknowledged that I’ve in no way stated just about anything. And I will carry on not to say something, for the reason that that is the wise and the healthier issue to do.

“I think most men and women know that I’m not a really lousy man,” Bruce additional. “But in company, you can find normally people’s perceptions and disputes, and I just wanna leave it on a large road that I don’t wanna speak about it. And I regret that it even went that way, but that was his option, not mine.”

Through 2017’s “Kiss Kruise VII”, the Kulick brothers played a 13-music set that showcased 10 rarely executed KISS tunes these kinds of as “Change On The Night time” and “All American Person”, as effectively as a few classics from Paul Stanley‘s 1978 solo album (on which Bob carried out). That similar yr, Bob produced a solo album, “Skeletons In The Closet”.

Bruce Kulick joined KISS in 1984 and remained with the band till the group’s initial lineup reunited in 1996. He joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2000 and continues to carry out with the group to this day.

Marketing photograph of Bruce and Bob Kulick courtesy of Head Very first Leisure



https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=6Nt3FdysVMo

