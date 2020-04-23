Bruce Springsteen, Sharon Van Etten with Wayne Front Fountains Playing Assistance with Jersey 4 Jersey

Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, WHO and more – participated in the Jersey-4-Jersey benefit last night – see footage below.

Also reunited are the Wayne Fountains, who paid tribute to respected singer Adam Schlesinger by performing “Hackensack” with Sharon Van Etten on vocals.

Springsteen opens a show that raises money for the New Jersey Pandemic Aid Fund, performing a version of “Land of Hope and Dreams” with his wife, Patti Social.

After that, the couple returned to play Tom Waits’ Jersey Girl cover later in the show. Watch both performances below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hHfTEYt52w (/ embed)

The Wayne Fountains were then played – this was their first concert in seven years – soloist Chris Collingwood said, “It’s for Adam, his parents, his kids and New Jersey.”

Other performers during the show included Halsey, who performed “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” from her home, and SZA, who performed “20 Something.” See the speeches below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTJE7_5TjR0 (/ embed)

Finally // Beautiful Stranger 💫💗 # Jersey4Jersey #Halsey @halsey pic.twitter.com/wlsSSMdsyY

– 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕔𝕒 (@jessica___robyn) April 22, 2020

Jersey 4 Jersey is the latest in a growing number of high-profile streams that seek to raise money for war veterans around the world as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga held a fundraiser for One World: Together At Home, featuring performances by Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Billy Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Gaga herself. He raised almost $ 128 million (£ 102 million) for the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

In the UK this weekend, Vans For Bands has organized a Bus-tival event, which will raise funds to provide NHS workers with accommodation and rest during and after long shifts.