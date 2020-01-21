Bruins beat Golden Knights come from behind to win

The last game before the All-Star break had that feeling of the last day of school.

In the final game before the break and a bye-bye week, the Bruins were sloppy in a 3-2 win against the Golden Knights at TD Garden on Tuesday.

David Krejci was doubtful on the way to the game, but he ended up being the hero, bursting a night when the Bruins missed several seconds of chances to give the B’s a win on the way to the break.

It took until the third period before the Bruins had a grip on puck ownership and finally took advantage of an opportunity. They went 0-for-5 on the power play and did not bring in different gifts.

Just like on Thursday against the Penguins, Jaroslav Halak gave up a goal on the first shot he saw.

Mark Stone made his way to the offensive zone of Vegas and sneaked a shot through Halak to bring the knights only 1:24 forward in the first period.

Jeremy Lauzon made an impact in his second NHL game of the season.

Recalled for Tuesday’s game, the young defender sent a shot just from the corner of the blue line to tie 1-1 with 11:40 missing in the first period.

De Bruins missed multiple chances in the second; Jake DeBrusk first missed an open net with Marc-Andre Fleury to play the puck. Then David Pastrnak got a chance for a nice dish from Brad Marchand and he missed widely.

Four power games without doing anything held it a 1-1 game until Brandon Carlo went to the bucket for a high stick.

Nicolas Hague fired his first goal of his NHL career for the Knights on the power play with 9:01 left in the frame to give Vegas the lead again.

The B power game missed another chance late in the second – their 16th consecutive no-man advantage – after Chandler Stephenson shook Charlie McAvoy, and although the defender was shaken on the ice, he didn’t miss a team.

Halak, who often has well-intentioned but misguided adventures playing the puck, jumped early in the third part of the game to remove the puck from a Vegas-broken piece and pushed the ice to Charlie Coyle. The center found Jake DeBrusk who tore his 15th goal of the season on a laser from the faceoff spot to tie the game 2-2 just 4:26 in the third.

Halfway through the third, Matt Grzelcyk went through the tunnel with his left side clamped, but he came back later in the frame. He clashed with the knights Cody Eakin for the Bruins net.

With 7:42 left, however, in his return after missing Sunday, Krejci got a rebound to eventually go the Bruins way. Carlo fired a shot from the point that hit Krejci’s stick and he threw it into the empty net with Fleury in front of the fold for a 3-2 lead, the Bruins first of the game.

Unlike in Pittsburgh, the Bruins maintained this lead, as Halak settled after the shaky goal in the first and gave the Bruins something much better to think about for the next nine days.

The Bruins are now entering the all-star break, no longer active until January 31 in Winnipeg.