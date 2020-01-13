Bruins blow lead to Flyers, losses in shootout

PHILADELPHIA – The Bruins are finding new ways to lose shooting.

After the Bruins had canceled a three-goal lead, Travis Konecny ​​scored the only shootout goal and it ended when the Brad Marchand, the B’s last hope, simply flubbed the puck on the center dot. Because it went a few inches ahead, it was a failed attempt and the game was over, with the Flyers winning a 6-5 win at the Wells Fargo Center.

The B’s are now 0-for-7 in the shootout, but it should never have come that far.

After scoring 5-2 halfway through the game, the Flyers scored two quick goals before the second was out and then transferred it in balance with 7:02 in the third when Travis Sanheim scored a 4-in-4 second goal of In the match he shot a third chance from the low slit past Jaroslav Halak to make it 5-5.

De Bruins had a strong start and jumped over the Flyers for an early lead of 2-0.

Anders Bjork, who sat down at the bench in the first period of the previous game to play ‘light’, set the B’s 1-0 to 4:15 with its seventh season. Jake DeBrusk intercepted an outbreak of a Flyer in the middle ice and counterattacked, feeding Bjork just inside the blue line. With Philly defender Phillipe Myers trying to get him off the puck with a stick check, Bjork was able to keep it under control, move slowly to his backhand and hook it past goalkeeper Carter Hart.

The lead was doubled when the B’s scored during the power play at 4:49 PM. With Michael Raffl in the stumble box, the B’s scored the rush with Danton Heinen who zipped a perfect pass to David Krejci down low for a nice tap in the back door. It marked the 14th consecutive game that the B’s scored a PP goal, although long of the second unit were rare.

Just when the B’s seemed to be in control of the game, the Flyers caught a break. In a puck fight for the Flyer net, Patrice Bergeron tried to lift Scott Laughton’s stick, but he snorted and caught Laughton in the face for a double minor.

Twenty-two seconds in favor of the Flyer, Kevin Hayes took a Travis Konecny ​​feed and wired it past Halak on the short side to halve the B lead.

In the second period, the Bs got their lead back with two goals and saw it beaten again in the first 1:12. After Bergeron had served the last 22 seconds of his double minor, the B’s went on the attack. Brad Marchand gave David Pastrnak a nice pass from the crowd and the leading NHL goal scorer calmly went to his backhand and tucked him in between the pads of Hart for his 36th of the season.

But the Flyers climbed into a goal again at 1:12 when Sanheim’s blue line poler found his way behind Halak, who wasn’t sharp early.

However, the B’s had their way into the Flyers’ zone and would soon regain their lead with two goals – and a few more. First, Heinen made a nice pass to send Charlie Coyle a partial break, and the Weymouth-resident lifted it over Hart’s glove arm for his ninth of the year at 4:50.

Then at 7:21, Krejci scored his second of the match (10, 11) on a one-timer on a nice Bjork feed.

But the B’s couldn’t shake off the Flyers, who would climb back to a goal after scoring a pair in 1:34. Beauty was also nothing. At the first at 1:12 PM, Sean Couturier fanned the puck as he tried to go to his backhand, but the puck could somehow slip under Halak’s stick and between his legs.

Then the Flyers made it 5-4 when Mark Freidman’s long-range shot hit Connor Bunnaman and then left Matt Grzelcyk’s leg.

The B’s managed to make their way to the second break with a one-goal lead intact, but they urgently needed some offensive time in the zone.