Bruins defender Torey Krug bridges the generation gap on the Bruins roster.

Defenseman Torey Krug is a Boston Brown of the middle generation who bridges the gap between the veterans of the 2011 title run and the newcomers who went to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 2019.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made that observation after Thursday’s training in the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

Krug is in his seventh full season with Boston, but was a valuable addition to the post-season journey from Bruins to the Stanley Cup final in 2013.

“He was here in” 13, and he didn’t get the same result as “11, but he went through many of the same processes, the learning curve,” Cassidy said.

“He has experienced all of that and now he understands a little better what it takes to win in April, May and June. That builds up your credibility as a leader if you’ve experienced that.

“He certainly bridges the gap and there were a number of other players here who were relocated for whatever reason. But he is one of the few who are still here, while the other midweights continue. “

Krejci uncertain

Second line center David Krejci, one of the veterans of 2011, is questionable for Sunday’s rematch with the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Krejci sustained an upper body injury against Columbus on Tuesday and was scratched from Thursday night’s 4-1 win over the Penguins in TD Garden.

Charlie Coyle took the Krejci slot between wingers Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. Par Lindholm took Coyle’s place on the third line between Danton Heinen and Karson Kuhlman.

If Krejci is not available for the Penguins game, Cassidy can close it until after the NHL winter vacation.

“He didn’t skate today, but he was doing an off-ice workout here at the gym,” Cassidy said. “I would mention Krejci as daily right now. If he doesn’t play on Sunday, is he better off than taking the entire break?”

“Let’s see where he is and see if he can skate.”

Goalie for a day

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney assigned goalkeeper Dan Vladar to Providence and only reminded Max Lagace for practice purposes. Vladar plays one game for Providence before he is recalled as a backup of Jaroslav Halak in Pittsburgh.

Vladar was summoned in the garden on Thursday when All-Star goalkeeper Tuukka Rask was placed on an injured reserve with a concussion. Rask was injured early in the first period of Tuesday’s 3-0 loss in Columbus.

“Vladar went back because they have a three (games) in three and it was only he and Max there,” Cassidy said. “He comes back on (Saturday) and backs up Jaro on Sunday.

“It was more about managing their net down there than some reflection on how he (Vladar) practiced or not.”