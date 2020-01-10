Bruins defender Zdeno Chara ready to play after playing the Jets game.

Loading...

defenseman Zdeno Chara will resume his duties on the Bruins first defensive unit with Charlie McAvoy when they involve the New York Islanders on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Chara was scratched Thursday night in the TD Garden from Bruins’ win of 5-4 for the Winnipeg jets to allow his surgically reconfirmed jaw time to heal the final setback.

“I feel ready to go and I want to play and I am looking forward to tomorrow,” Chara said after Friday’s training at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

“Of course I wanted to play (Thursday) but sometimes you have to listen to your body and the doctors. I think the decision was made for the right reasons. Today is a new day and I am preparing for tomorrow’s game. “

Chara had removed an abscess from his jaw area earlier in the week, but he still participated in the Bruins 6-2 victory in Nashville on January 7. Chara took a loop in the right hand against the jaw in a ruckus with Predators forward Vakov Trenin, but that was not the cause of his pain.

Chara suffered the first injury in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against the St. Louis Blues on June 6. Chara experienced multiple fractures when he took a puck from the stick from the center of Blues Brayden Schenn.

Chara was operated on December 23 to remove plates and screws from his jaw and was scratched from the Bruins 7-3 win over the capitals.

“We talked to him about the danger of playing because of what he is going through and he wants to play every game,” Cassidy said. “But that was a higher decision that he should disable the game.”

Power surge

David Pastrnak raised its leader in power play goals to 16 with a quick attack from the top of the left circle at 9:41 of the second period against the Jets.

The Bruins were one for four during the power-play against the Jets and are now 40 out of 146 for a success rate of 27.4%.

Winnipeg ahead Blake Wheeler was five seconds in his two-minute stretch for stumbling when defender Torey Krug got the puck to Pastrnak on a designed play. Pastrnak’s favorite spot is the left point, but he has learned to expand his territory.

“Sometimes he is pushed out because of the way teams defend,” Cassidy said. “He has just been able to make that adjustment, find the ice and good players do that.

“That’s not something we said,” Hey Pasta, you have to be six feet left. “You have to find space and teams will see that space (left point) sooner with the D and sometimes they withdraw.”