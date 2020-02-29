bruins-defense-dominates-in-get-over-islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A new successful streak has arrived.

A good exhibiting against Dallas on Thursday evening preluded a defensive clinic on Extended Island on Saturday, as the Bruins scored two times in the to start with interval and shut down the Islanders for a four- acquire at Nassau Coliseum.

Immediately after two rough losses in the two contests prior to Thursday evening, the Bruins responded in resounding fashion the previous few of contests and have opened a nine-stage guide on the Lightning in the Atlantic.

Tuukka Rask’s fourth shutout of the time was behind a single of the B’s far better defensive endeavours, in a activity the place Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk obtained offensive marks but also stepped up on the again line.

Like he has so quite a few times this period — 15 situations, to be exact — David Pastrnak gave the Bruins an early direct.

Krug tried out to slide the puck to a charging Patrice Bergeron, but the B’s centre lost an edge and skidded into Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, leaving a gaping web for Pastrnak. The 24-yr-old blasted in his 47th goal of the season from fifty percent-wall with 4: 30 gone in the initially for a one- lead.

The upcoming goal was even wackier.

The B’s defensemen traded passes at the prime of the blue line before Grzelcyk flipped it in the direction of net, and the puck bounced off Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk in the slot and redirected into the internet 13: 10 into the match and the Bruins led 2-.

Brad Marchand notched his 56th help on the engage in, sneakily tied for 3rd in the league.

The Bruins experienced a probability to put it absent halfway as a result of the second with a 5-on-3 they couldn’t capitalize on, nevertheless they killed off the two Islanders energy performs in that body as effectively. A single of them arrived from newcomer Nick Ritchie — who also experienced an infraction in the initial — who had 19 slight penalties with the Ducks right before currently being transported east.

Even though the Bruins didn’t lengthen their direct in the middle period, they only authorized four pictures from the Islanders the total body.

With eight: 54 still left, Marchand sealed it with his 27th target of the time and his 3rd in as several games. He wrapped all over driving the web and pushed the puck previous Varlamov for the three- edge.

Rask ended the evening with 23 saves, like a point-blank quit of Mat Barzal in the 3rd interval, flashing out his still left leg to prevent 1 of the Islanders very best likelihood of the working day in the third time period.

The Islanders pulled Varlamov with five: 12 left, needing 3 goals, but took a penalty 6 seconds in to give the Bruins a late ability enjoy, wherever McAvoy, a Extensive Island native, designed them pay.

With three: 34 left on the clock, McAvoy blasted in his fourth target of the period on a go from Krug for a 4- gain through the electrical power enjoy.

Jake DeBrusk performed just 4 shifts the total 2nd period of time. He’s gone 10 game titles devoid of a issue, and may possibly be the newest resident in Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse, at the very least for now. Anders Bjork was benched for the night time after playing limited time against the Stars on Thursday, so something very similar may be coming down the street.

Jeremy Lauzon took a puck up high in the vicinity of the stop of the to start with and went down the tunnel, but returned for the relaxation of the game sporting stitches on his chin.

The Bruins continue on their highway vacation in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.